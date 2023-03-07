NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 7

With March Madness on the horizon, Julian Edlow has shifted his focus to college hoops. That means you’ll be seeing a lot more of me over the next month or so, as I’m taking over NBA best bets on a daily basis. Without further ado, let’s break down Tuesday’s games on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz Over 19.5 Points & Assists (-115)

If you still think Markelle Fultz is a bust, you haven’t been watching the Magic play over the last few seasons.

Fultz will always be viewed as the player Boston passed up on in the NBA Draft in favor of Jayson Tatum. From that perspective, it will consistently be a losing battle for the Washington product. Tatum is a bonafide superstar, and Fultz is a solid starting point guard.

That being said, the 24-year-old has consistently shown flashes of becoming the player many expected him to be this season. He’s averaging a career-high 13.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Fultz has racked up 20-plus combined points and rebounds in seven of his last nine contests, and I expect that to be the case again tonight vs. a decimated Bucks squad.

Brooklyn Nets at Houston Rockets

Mikal Bridges Over 28.5 Points & Rebounds (-120)

Bridges has been on an absolute tear over the last few weeks, and it feels like this line hasn’t caught up to his recent form.

The Villanova product has flourished as the No. 1 option in Brooklyn after being traded at the deadline, racking up 29-plus points and rebounds in five of his last seven contests. Bridges’ usage rate has eclipsed 26% in four-straight games, and if that happens again tonight he should have no problem hitting this over against the Rockets.

Calling Houston a favorable matchup would be an understatement. The Rockets give up the fourth-most points per game and play with no real defensive effort or intensity on a night-to-night basis. Barring an unexpected injury or early blowout, Bridges should be due for another big game.

