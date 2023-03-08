NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 8

With March Madness on the horizon, Julian Edlow has shifted his focus to college hoops. That means you’ll be seeing a lot more of me over the next month or so, as I’m taking over NBA best bets on a daily basis. We went 2/2 on picks yesterday, so it’s time to keep the positive momentum rolling! Without further ado, let’s break down Wednesday’s games on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets

H2H Points: Michael Porter to Outscore Nikola Vucevic (-115)

One of these players is on a scoring tear as of late, and the other... is not.

Michael Porter Jr. has become the consistent offensive presence Nuggets fans were hoping for this season. The 6’10 sharpshooter is averaging 17.3 points per game on efficient splits, and he has taken his game to the next level over the last few weeks.

Porter Jr. has scored 20-plus points in five of his last seven games. Vucevic, on the other hand, has only done it twice over that stretch. In tonight’s matchup, he’ll likely be too busy trying to contain Nikola Jokic to keep pace with MPJ on the other side of the floor.

As long as Porter Jr.’s usage rate hangs around 20% again, he should have little trouble racking up more points than Vucevic.

Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans

Kyrie Irving Over 33.5 Points & Assists (-115)

From an individual standpoint, Irving has acclimated perfectly to Dallas. The Mavericks are still figuring out how to win games consistently while balancing the usage between two extremely ball-dominant guards, but that hasn’t affected Kyrie’s production.

Irving has averaged 27.6 points, 6.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds as a Maverick. It’s his counterpart, Luka Doncic, who has struggled a bit more to adjust to Irving’s presence. This should’t come as much of a surprise, as Kyrie has plenty of experience playing with other superstars, while Doncic does not.

Irving has nearly cleared this total with points alone in three straight games, racking up 33, 30 and 40 respectively. The Mavericks need him at his best as they fight to stay out of the play-in tournament, and I expect another big performance tonight.

