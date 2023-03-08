College Basketball Picks: NCAA Best Bets for March 8 and 9 on DraftKings Sportsbook

March Madness underway! Major conference tournaments are underway, and some of the big names are starting to take the court. Let’s dive into some college basketball bets on DraftKings Sportsbook!

I’ll be adding to this article with plays throughout the end of the Thursday card. Will likely start a new article for plays on Friday.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State (Wednesday 9:30pm ET)

The Sooners have struggled against the Cowboys this season, dropping both regular season matchups. But I give them a decent shot here on their third try. Oklahoma has been playing much better of late, winning two of its last three games — over TCU as a two-point dog and over Iowa State at a seven-point road dog. The Sooners have actually been really good on a neutral floor this season, going 4-1 SU/ATS.

Rutgers vs. Michigan (Thursday 12pm ET)

Rutgers limps into this one losing six of its last eight, also going 2-6 ATS in those games. While Michigan has lost two in a row, they’ve been heartbreakers that came right down to the wire. The Wolverines have hung around to cover numbers, on a 5-0 ATS run, and should be hungry to get an outright victory. Prior to the two-game losing streak, Michigan was hot, winning six of its previous eight. One of those wins came on the road at Rutgers, winning by 13 and a 5.5-point dog.

Iowa State vs. Baylor (Thursday 12:30pm ET)

Baylor was a massive favorite at home on Saturday against a stumbling Iowa State team, and the Bears were one of my favorite moneyline parlay pieces of the season. I was dead wrong about that game, with the Cyclones dominating for the majority of the game. It was one of the more unlikely outcomes of the season, but Iowa State took down this Baylor squad twice in the regular season. I have to imagine this is where a veteran Baylor team gets its revenge. The Cyclones are fantastic on defense, but I don’t think they can shutdown the Bears yet again, and they certainly don’t have the offense to keep up with Baylor if that’s the case. Baylor has a veteran backcourt, a freshman stud in Keyonte George, and multiple bigs to throw at the Cyclones. I think they advance into a fantastic Friday matchup against Kansas.

Boston College vs. North Carolina (Wednesday 7pm ET)

Georgetown vs. Villanova (Wednesday 8pm ET)

Providence vs. Connecticut (Thursday 2pm ET)

At one point, Providence was 15-0 at home this season, but they went on to lose their final two home games of the season. The Friars don’t have much momentum here, and going away from home hasn’t been a place they’ve been able to gain any back — just 6-8 in road/neutral games. While this will count as a “neutral” floor, we know Madison Square Garden will be pro-UConn here. The Huskies dismantled Providence recently, and think this is a spot they can do it again.

Rather than lay the seven points, I’m using a couple of Wednesday night moneylines to buy the price on UConn down. Sure, UNC had a down year, but I don’t see them having much trouble getting past BC to set up another matchup against Virginia (a team they can beat). Meanwhile, Georgetown has been one of the worst teams in any major conference. They’ll draw a Villanova team that’s been much better since getting Justin Moore on the floor, and needs a deep Big East run to have any hope of making the NCAA Tournament.

