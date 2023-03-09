NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for March 9

With March Madness on the horizon, Julian Edlow has shifted his focus to college hoops. That means you’ll be seeing a lot more of me over the next month or so, as I’m taking over NBA best bets on a daily basis. Through two days, we are 2-2. Without further ado, let’s break down Thursday’s games on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks

Mikal Bridges 25+ Points (alternate) (-125)

I’ve been rolling with Bridges props since he joined the Nets, and the results have been quite positive.

The versatile wing has taken his game to another level since emerging as a legitimate No. 1 option in Brooklyn, averaging 26.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 10 games. He has scored 30-plus points in four of his last five games, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see that trend continue tonight.

Bridges’ usage rate has eclipsed 26% in five-straight matchups. As long as that happens and the Nets keep this contest relatively close, he should have little trouble scoring at least 25 points.

New York Knicks at Sacramento Kings

Over 239.5 Total Points

There’s one word to describe this matchup: points.

A lot of points.

Six of the last eight games involving either the Knicks or Kings have gone over their respective game totals. Over their last three games, Sacramento is averaging a whopping 128.3 points, while New York is just shy of 120.

Generally, when you see totals in the high 230s/low 240s, it’s an opportunity to take the under. Whenever the Kings are involved, that’s simply not the case.

One thing to keep an eye on is the availability of Jalen Brunson, who is currently questionable with a sore left foot. That being said, Immanuel Quickley has been incredible in his absence, so I’d still feel confident taking the over with or without Brunson tonight.

