College Basketball Picks: NCAA Best Bets for March 10 on DraftKings Sportsbook

March Madness underway! Major conference tournaments are in full swing, and we’re getting even closer to Selection Sunday. Let’s dive into some college basketball bets on DraftKings Sportsbook!

Mississippi State vs. Alabama

Miss State 1H +4 (-110) — 1.5-units (this line isn’t out as of publishing Thursday night, but will be playing when released)

Alabama has had a really tough time starting game since the Brandon Miller story surfaced. The Tide is 0-4 ATS in those games, despite still managing a 3-1 record. That said, the first halves have been worse — down by four at South Carolina (they were double-digit favorite on the halftime line), down by nine vs. Arkansas, trailed by seven vs. Auburn and then trailed by 10 at Texas A&M. Miss State went to overtime with Florida on Thursday, but that could bring them some early momentum in this one before burning out. That said, this is mostly a ‘Bama 1H fade, which has been very sucessful of late.

Tennessee vs. Missouri

Besides Alabama, Tennessee is a team I’m looking to fade in March. The Vols were able to grind out a home win over the Hogs last week after veteran point guard Zakai Zeigler went down with an ACL-tear, but couldn’t win on the road at Auburn on Saturday. I think that injury will continue to catchup to them, and this is a team to fade in March. They also have issues scoring the ball, which I feel Miss State can expose.

Iowa State vs. Kansas

Kansas is going through a tough situation with Bill Self away from the team, but we backed them on Thursday and they dominated at what felt like a really short number against West Virginia. Now the number feels short against Iowa State. The Cyclones can play defense, but their last two wins are just over a Baylor team they own. The Jayhawks will be a much tougher test. I love that they Jayhawks lost on the road at ISU just a month ago, now going for revenge on what will be a pro-KU floor.

