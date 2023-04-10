RBC Heritage Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to Hilton Head, South Carolina this week for the RBC Heritage. Harbour Town Golf Links will be the host course and measures as a 7,099-yard par 71 with Bermuda grass greens. This is another designated event, so we have a stacked field, with 27 of the world’s top 30 making the trip.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Young put on an absolute ball-striking clinic at Augusta, averaging 1.60 strokes off-the-tee for the week, which led the field and even edged out Jon Rahm by .02. The most encouraging part of Young’s performance, however, was that he finally putted well. The 25-year-old gained 4.61 strokes on the greens for the week.

This was a welcomed sight, of course, since Young had ranked 118th in this field in SG: Putting across his previous 48 rounds. It’s easy to see what happens when he puts it all together, which he did last week during his T7 performance at The Masters.

He now comes back for his second career start at the RBC Heritage, where he finished T3 a year ago. He absolutely shredded up Harbour Town in 2022, averaging 2.67 strokes gained per round from tee-to-green. That number would be first in the field by a wide margin, but it was only one start.

Young’s ascension to superstardom is in full effect, and he’s most certainly going to win on the PGA TOUR. His performance at Augusta has me very much interested in him here at a reasonable 22/1 price.

Fowler is fully back to the elite version of himself we saw throughout his career. He’s already posted six top-13 finishes on the season, including a T6 at the Fortinet Championship and a T2 at the ZOZO back in the fall.

He’s also now made seven consecutive cuts dating back to January. Fowler has been playing very much like the game’s elites this season, and that is not reflected in this juicy 60/1 number we are getting on him here. He ranks eighth on the PGA TOUR in SG: Approach, 21st in Total Driving and 10th in birdie or better percentage.

Another thing that stands out in Fowler’s resurgence has been his ability to play par 3’s, as he ranks third on the PGA TOUR in par-3 scoring average. That will come in quite handy this week at Harbour Town, where there are four of them.

Fowler is going to win again, there’s no doubt about it. He’s simply playing too well not to. He has yet to play this course well in two starts, but that was back when he was struggling to find his game. Having not qualified for The Masters, Fowler should be well rested and ready to go this week, and this is a great number to back him at.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.