NBA Parlay Picks: Top Prop Bets with Long Odds in the Sensational 6 on DraftKings Sportsbook

Introducing the Sensational Six!

Starting today, Chirag Hira and I will be creating six-leg parlays daily on DraftKings Sportsbook. Sometimes we will focus on one sport, in other instances we’ll dive into cross-sport picks. This time, we have created a parlay centered around Tuesday and Wednesday’s NBA play-in games.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The Sensational Six

Bet on today’s Sensational Six parlay in the card below on DraftKings Sportsbook!

Heat ML

I appeared on The Sweat this morning to preview Tuesday’s play-in games, picking Heat -5 as my favorite bet from this matchup. The same logic obviously applies for Heat moneyline, so check out the clip for analysis along with Nick Friar’s take.

Jimmy Butler 25+ Points

It’s time for Playoff Jimmy.

You may laugh, but this phenomenon is a reality. It’s well-documented that Butler doesn’t try his hardest until the postseason arrives, and he’s even hinted at it throughout his career. That being said, now that the playoffs are here, we can count on him to lock in for every game.

Butler has scored 25-plus points in two of his last three contests, and it’s fair to assume that the ball will be in his hands quite a bit tonight. We wouldn’t be shocked if he surpasses this total en route to a much bigger performance.

Lakers ML

Do I even have to explain the logic behind this pick?

The Timberwolves are decimated, to put it lightly. Rudy Gobert has been suspended for this game. Jaden McDaniels broke his hand PUNCHING A WALL. Naz Reid suffered a season-ending injury just a few weeks ago. Karl-Anthony Towns is simply not capable of handling Anthony Davis on his own in the post.

Not to mention the Lakers’ recent success. This team has completely flipped a switch since the All-Star break. LeBron and Davis are healthy, while D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt have been perfect additions. The Lakers should cruise through this game as a first-round matchup with Memphis looms large.

LeBron James 25+ Points

You didn’t really expect us to pick against LeBron James in the playoffs, did you?

As I mentioned above, James is healthy and appears poised to make a run with his revamped squad. LeBron has racked up 25-plus points in three of his last four games, and the Timberwolves are now missing arguably their best perimeter defender in McDaniels after he, well, punched a wall.

James averages 28.9 points on the year, but we don’t even need him to put up those numbers tonight. 25 will get it done and should be relatively easy for the veteran superstar.

Brandon Ingram 25+ Points

With Zion Williamson out of the equation, Ingram has turned into a true alpha for the Pelicans. The versatile wing has improved on all facets of his game, especially scoring, as he has racked up 25-plus points in seven of his last 10 contests.

The Thunder are weak defensively, which is the kind way of saying they’re horrible. While OKC is a tremendous offensive team, they don’t have anyone capable of guarding Ingram. New Orleans will have to rack up a lot of points to keep pace with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company, so we expect Ingram to stay hot in the scoring department.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30+ Points

Speaking of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he makes an appearance in this parlay!

When discussing our first-ever Sensational 6, Shai was actually the first name locked into the parlay. What he has done this year is truly incredible, averaging 31.4 points per game while getting virtually no production from behind the arc.

Gilgeous-Alexander is a scoring machine, having hit the 30-point mark in 12 of his last 15 contests. The ball should be in his hands quite a bit on Wednesday, and we expect another huge performance en route to an entertaining game.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.