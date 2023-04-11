Same Game Parlay: How a Bettor Turned $111 Into Over $100,000 With an NBA SGP on DraftKings Sportsbook

The end of the NBA regular season was a wild ride with all kinds of twists and turns heading into the NBA playoffs. DraftKings Sportsbook offers plenty of different ways for bettors to build NBA betting cards. To further increase odds and land bigger payouts, bets can be combined into Same Game Parlays as well.

One bettor used that strategy as they looked to take advantage of the matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat on Sunday, April 9. It was the final game of the regular season, and both squads didn’t have much to play for. However, this bettor saw a chance to build an eight-leg SGP for a six-figure payout.

The $111 parlay was built around the under on eight player props from both sides of the matchup. Combined into an SGP, the odds climbed all the way to +90000, and when they all hit successfully, the payout was $100,011!

Here are the eight legs of this SGP, and you can scroll down for a full analysis of how the game went down.

Wendell Carter Jr. Under 10.5 Points

Tyler Herro Under 9.5 Points

Markelle Fultz Under 9.5 Points

Franz Wagner Under 11.5 Points

Bam Adebayo Under 9.5 Points

Markelle Fultz Under 2.5 Assists

Bam Adebayo Under 6.5 Rebounds

Wendell Carter Jr. Under 7.5 Rebounds

Check out Stepped Up Same Game Parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook for big profit boosts! The more legs in the parlay, the bigger the boost! See the Stepped Up Same Game Parlays page for more details!

Before we dive in, let’s make sure we’re clear on some terms. A quick reminder that a Parlay Bet is a bet placed on multiple outcomes to occur. A Parlay Bet cashes when all outcomes within the parlay are selected correctly. You can learn more about how they work in the DraftKings Sportsbook How To Bet Guide! Multiple outcomes from a single game can be combined into a Same Game Parlay like this one.

Since the Heat were headed for the Play-in Tournament on Tuesday, they didn’t play some starters and only played starters Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro under 10 minutes each. Bam left first after just 8:55 in the first quarter and did not re-enter. He finished with four points and three rebounds, comfortably under his props of 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds.

Herro stayed in a few more plays before checking out after 9:40. He left with four points, which was well under his 9.5-point prop line. After Herro and Bam departed, the Heat played Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven, Victor Oladipo and Udonis Haslem for most of the game. In fact, the leading scorer was the 42-year-old Haslem, who was playing in his final regular season game. The veteran finished his career with an exclamation point, and his big sendoff happened with the starters watching from the bench, which was how this bettor got the three unders on that side of the matchup.

Can't say enough about UD today. 24 points, 3 3s (career-high) and an alley oop that got everyone out of their seats pic.twitter.com/80RMGyROgR — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 9, 2023

On the Orlando side of things, this parlay included the under on Wendell Carter Jr.’s points and rebounds, Markelle Fultz’s points and rebounds and Franz Wagner’s points. Unlike the Heat, the Magic were headed directly into the offseason, so their rotation was uncertain coming into the matchup.

The Magic played their starters at the beginning of both halves and even brought Wagner back in for a short time in the second quarter. Still, Wagner finished with 10 points on five field goal attempts, staying under his 11.5-point prop. When he started the second half he already had 10 points and needed just one bucket to go over on his points prop. At the 8:31 mark, he did have a jumper from 14 feet away, but the shot was off the mark and he was taken out for the rest of the game just one possession later.

Wendell Carter Jr. returned from a two-game absence due to hip soreness and started this game alongside Wagner. He played 16 minutes but finished 0-for-3 from the field with zero points and four rebounds. His props were for under 10.5 points and under 7.5 rebounds, so he was comfortably below those levels due to his reduced minutes.

Fultz had been limited to 18 minutes in his previous game against Brooklyn and missed a game earlier in the week with knee soreness. He did play through the injury in the season finale but only for 11 minutes. After starting the game, he finished with seven points (under 9.5) and two assists (under 2.5). At the start of the third quarter, Fultz played about four minutes and finished his season with the highlight below. After that dunk, both Fultz and Wagner checked out for the final time.

f l o a t i n g pic.twitter.com/nk0Q8ap6XY — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) April 9, 2023

When Carter checked out of the game with just under seven minutes in the third quarter, and the players in the parlay sat the rest of the game, this bettor successfully turned a game that didn’t mean much to either team into a huge payday. Haslem’s sendoff was the main focus for the people in the arena, but for this bettor, getting all the unders resulted in a payday of over $100,000.

As the NBA Playoffs get underway, there are plenty of ways to build a fun Same Game Parlay of your own. You can also check out MLB regular season Same Game Parlays like this one or home run parlays like this one. There are so many different options for every sport on DraftKings Sportsbook, and this is a great example of how to take advantage of understanding the game script and building a parlay with multiple props. Get started building your own Same Game Parlays from a wide variety of sports today!

Same Game Parlay (SGP) is available on DraftKings Sportsbook for multiple sports! To place a SGP:

Find a game that has a +SGP icon in the top-left corner. Toggle “Same Game Parlay” on. Once it’s on, all available bets will appear. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets from one game. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

Read more about SGP at the DraftKings Sportsbook SGP page!