UFC Picks: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks on the Anik & Florian Podcast for UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie.

The guys are also joined by commentator Teddy Atlas and MMA coach Ray Longo to recap last weekend’s UFC 287 event, including Israel Adesanya’s monumental win over Alex Pereira.

Show Breakdown

(00:01:05) - HEADLINES with Jon Anik and Kenny Florian

(00:14:07) - GUEST: Teddy Atlas - Hall of Fame Boxing Trainer and ESPN Analyst

(00:37:34) - TEDDY ATLAS + RAY LONGO

(01:10:17) - RAY LONGO MINUTE

(01:31:18) - MAIN EVENT CHALLENGE with Brian Petrie for UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs. Allen

(02:01:01) - OUTRO (Closing Thoughts)

EDITOR’S NOTE: This podcast contains adult language. Viewer discretion is advised.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen Picks

Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia

Brian’s Pick: Clay Guida by decision

Kenny’s Pick: Clay Guida

Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez

Brian’s Pick: Pedro Munhoz

Kenny’s Pick: Chris Gutierrez

Tanner Boser vs. Ion Cutelaba

Brian’s Pick: Tanner Boser

Kenny’s Pick: Tanner Boser

Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Brian’s Pick: Dustin Jacoby

Kenny’s Pick: Azamat Murzakanov

Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo

Brian’s Pick: Billy Quarantillo

Kenny’s Pick: Billy Quarantillo

Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

Brian’s Pick: Max Holloway

Kenny’s Pick: Max Holloway

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

