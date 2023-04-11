How To Bet Tuesday’s Superstar Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering up a Superstar Super Boost for Tuesday’s NBA Play-In slate!
Get LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Trae Young, and Anthony Edwards all to score 20+ Points, boosted to +110! The terms are as follows:
- Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat on 04/11 at 7:30 p.m. EST
- Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers on 04/11 at 10:00 p.m. EST
- Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Trae Young, and Anthony Edwards all to score 20+ Points (under ‘DK Specials’)
- Boosted Odds: +110
- You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price
- One qualifying bet per user
- Boost expires on 4/11 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Excludes live bets, parlays, SGP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets
- Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WA, WV, or WY (18+)
Key Stats
- LeBron James averaged 28.9 PPG this season.
- Jimmy Butler averaged 22.9 PPG this season.
- Trae Young averaged 26.2 PPG this season.
- Anthony Edwards averaged 24.6 PPG this season.
- James has scored more than 20 points in five of his past 10 games — 4/9/23 vs. UTA (36 points); 4/5/23 vs. LAC (33 points); 4/4/23 vs. UTA (37 points); 3/29/23 vs. CHI (25 points); and 2/26/23 vs. DAL (26 points).
- Butler has scored more than 20 points in eight of his past 10 games — 4/6/23 vs. PHI (24 points); 4/4/23 vs. DET (27 points); 4/1/23 vs. DAL (35 points); 3/22/23 vs. NYK (35 points); 3/19/23 vs. DET (26 points); 3/18/23 vs. CHI (24 points); 3/15/23 vs. MEM (23 points); and 3/13/23 vs. UTA (24 points).
- Young has scored more than 20 points in six of his past 10 games — 4/7/23 vs. PHI (27 points); 4/5/23 vs. WAS (25 points); 4/2/23 vs. DAL (24 points); 3/26/23 vs. MEM (28 points); 3/22/23 vs. MIN (29 points); and 3/21/23 vs. DET (30 points).
- Edwards has scored more than 20 points in six of his past 10 games — 4/9/23 vs. NOP (26 points); 4/8/23 vs. SAS (33 points); 4/4/23 vs. BKN (23 points); 4/2/23 vs. POR (37 points); 3/29/23 vs. PHX (31 points); and 3/15/23 vs. BOS (28 points).
Video
