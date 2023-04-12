2023 NFL Mock Draft: First Round

Pat Mayo, Thor Nystrom, and Ray Garvin go pick-by-pick in their 2023 First Round NFL Mock Draft.

2023 First Round NFL Mock Draft

RULES: No Trade allowed in this Mock

1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago) — Bryce Young

2) Houston Texans — Will Levis

3) Arizona Cardinals — Tyree Wilson

4) Indianapolis Colts — CJ Stroud

5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) — Anthony Richardson

6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams) — Will Anderson Jr.

7) Las Vegas Raiders — Christian Gonzalez

8) Atlanta Falcons — Jalen Carter

9) Chicago Bears (from Carolina) — Peter Skoronski

10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) — Devon Witherspoon

11) Tennessee Titans — Paris Johnson Jr.

12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland) — Lukas Van Ness

13) New York Jets — Broderick Jones

14) New England Patriots — Jaxon Smith-Njigba

15) Green Bay Packers — Dalton Kincaid

16) Washington Commanders — Joey Porter Jr.

17) Pittsburgh Steelers — Nolan Smith

18) Detroit Lions — Bryan Bresee

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Myles Murphy

20) Seattle Seahawks — Zay Flowers

21) Los Angeles Chargers — Bijan Robinson

22) Baltimore Ravens — Deonte Banks

23) Minnesota Vikings — Jordan Addison

24) Jacksonville Jaguars — Dawand Jones

25) New York Giants — Brian Branch

26) Dallas Cowboys — O’Cyrus Torrence

27) Buffalo Bills — Jack Campbell

28) Cincinnati Bengals — Michael Mayer

29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) — Calijah Kancey

30) Philadelphia Eagles — Darnell Wright

31) Kansas City Chiefs — Jahmyr Gibbs

