2023 NFL Mock Draft: First Round

Pat Mayo, Thor Nystrom, and Ray Garvin go pick-by-pick in their 2023 First Round NFL Mock Draft.
2023 First Round NFL Mock Draft
RULES: No Trade allowed in this Mock
1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago) — Bryce Young
2) Houston Texans — Will Levis
3) Arizona Cardinals — Tyree Wilson
4) Indianapolis Colts — CJ Stroud
5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) — Anthony Richardson
6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams) — Will Anderson Jr.
7) Las Vegas Raiders — Christian Gonzalez
8) Atlanta Falcons — Jalen Carter
9) Chicago Bears (from Carolina) — Peter Skoronski
10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) — Devon Witherspoon
11) Tennessee Titans — Paris Johnson Jr.
12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland) — Lukas Van Ness
13) New York Jets — Broderick Jones
14) New England Patriots — Jaxon Smith-Njigba
15) Green Bay Packers — Dalton Kincaid
16) Washington Commanders — Joey Porter Jr.
17) Pittsburgh Steelers — Nolan Smith
18) Detroit Lions — Bryan Bresee
19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Myles Murphy
20) Seattle Seahawks — Zay Flowers
21) Los Angeles Chargers — Bijan Robinson
22) Baltimore Ravens — Deonte Banks
23) Minnesota Vikings — Jordan Addison
24) Jacksonville Jaguars — Dawand Jones
25) New York Giants — Brian Branch
26) Dallas Cowboys — O’Cyrus Torrence
27) Buffalo Bills — Jack Campbell
28) Cincinnati Bengals — Michael Mayer
29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) — Calijah Kancey
30) Philadelphia Eagles — Darnell Wright
31) Kansas City Chiefs — Jahmyr Gibbs
