NBA Picks for April 14: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

While it seems like the market is still a bit hazy when it comes to OKC vs. MIN, there’s no question about the feeling surrounding this game. Chicago is the public play, but the sharps are also riding with the Bulls.

I’m taking the points instead of going with Chicago straight up, but the sharps are riding with the Bulls on both plays. As of writing, the Bulls have gotten 57% of the moneyline bets for this game and 72% of the handle. When you look at the spread, it’s a similar situation — Chicago is getting 76% of the spread bets and 82% of the handle.

That all adds up when considering how these two teams found themselves competing in this game, as well as the setting. Miami is one of the worst teams against the spread as home favorites, dropping to 14-26-2 in this setting after their meeting with Atlanta. Whereas, Chicago improved to 16-12-1 ATS as road underdogs after upsetting Toronto.

Rudy Gobert should be back in the mix for this one, but is that a good thing?

Minnesota is a mess right now — at the worst possible time. And guess what? The Timberwolves were also one of the worst teams against the spread as home favorites, going 8-17 ATS in that setting throughout the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are trending in the opposite direction after defeating the Pelicans as 5.5-point underdogs. I’m taking the points again, but we could witness another upset in the West on Friday.

Playing the spread is my preferred option because the Timberwolves still won three of their four meetings vs. OKC throughout the regular season and went 2-2 ATS vs. the Thunder. However, the last time these two teams met, OKC was the favorite and failed to cover. When the Thunder were underdogs vs. Minnesota, OKC went 2-1 ATS. And while they struggled to cover late in the season, the Thunder were still one of the best teams against the spread as road dogs, improving to 20-11-3 ATS after upsetting New Orleans on Wednesday.

