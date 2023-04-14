NBA Parlay Picks: Top Prop Bets with Long Odds in the Sensational 6 on DraftKings Sportsbook for April 14 & 15

The Sensational 6 is back!

A few days ago, Chirag Hira and I launched our first sensational six-leg parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook. Unfortunately, we ended up going 4/6 because the Heat — and Jimmy Butler specifically — decided not to show up on Tuesday. Sometimes we will focus on one sport, in other instances we’ll dive into cross-sport picks. This time, we have created a parlay centered around Friday and Saturday’s NBA play-in and postseason games.

The Sensational Six

Josh Giddey 30+ Points, Rebounds & Assists

As much as we’d love to take Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to score 30-plus points — which has become one of our personal favorite props — again, Giddey feels like the safer play here.

If the Timberwolves are smart, they’ll watch how New Orleans consistently double-teamed Gilgeous-Alexander on Wednesday night and virtually took him out of the game for two quarters. If Minnesota does indeed try to replicate that, then Giddey will immediately be thrust into the position of Oklahoma City’s top playmaker.

The young star excelled in that role on Wednesday, finishing one rebound shy of a 31-point triple-double. Giddey has hit this total in eight of his last nine games, and we expect him to keep it rolling in a must-win spot for the Thunder.

Anthony Edwards 25+ Points

Bounce-back spot for Ant.

Edwards was horrible in the Timberwolves’ first play-in game, and that’s probably being kind. The young star finished with just nine points on 3-17 shooting, but we expect a much better outing from him in Friday’s must-win contest for Minnesota.

The Thunder are a much easier matchup than the Lakers, and Edwards will likely look to get going early and often. As long as he gets back into a rhythm during the first quarter in front of his home crowd, Ant should hit 25 points — which is virtually his average on the season — with relative ease.

Donovan Mitchell 25+ Points

This is what Donovan Mitchell does. Every time he steps on the court, he has one overarching goal: putting the ball in the basket.

Mitchell has done that quite effectively as of late, too. The superstar hasn’t just hit 25 points in four straight games. He’s hit FOURTY points in four straight games.

Now, we don’t need that from him on Saturday. We don’t even need him to hit his average, which is 28.3 points per game. 25 will get the job done, and Mitchell should have little trouble getting there.

Mikal Bridges Over 23.5 Points

This is a storyline I feel many people are underestimating heading into the the 76ers-Nets first-round series.

For those who are unaware/have forgotten, the Sixers actually drafted Mikal Bridges in 2018. He was born and raised in Philly, went to Villanova, and his MOTHER worked as the vice president of HR at the time he was drafted. The two even did a heartwarming interview together right after the selection, and then shortly after he was traded to Phoenix.

Mikal Bridges' mom (Sixers VP of HR): “So excited he’s coming home to be part of our Sixers family, it’s amazing. GO SIXERS!”



One hour later: Sixers trade Mikal Bridges to Phoenix pic.twitter.com/LJ4LsLnL6F — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 22, 2018

So, yeah. Bridges will certainly have a chip on his shoulder entering this matchup.

It also helps that he’s been on a tear since arriving in Brooklyn, averaging 26.1 points per game with the Nets. We expect that hot streak to continue in this series, ESPECIALLY during games in Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid Over 30.5 Points

Embiid was the scoring champion this season. He averaged 33.1 points per game and ranked second in usage at 37%. It’s the postseason, so he will likely be even MORE involved on offense. He also has a 65-pound advantage on Brooklyn’s center, Nicolas Claxton, which is likely generous towards the latter.

Need I say more?

James Harden 8+ Assists

Philadelphia doesn’t only boast the scoring champion, but also the assists leader, as Harden averaged 10.7 dimes per game. As one might expect, a huge chunk of Philly’s offense revolves around the pick-and-roll between these two.

At this stage of Harden’s career, he really shows no interest in racking up 30-point nights like in the past. Instead, he recognizes that he can relax beyond the arc and still produce from a numbers standpoint by feeding Embiid.

We expect that trend to continue on Saturday.

