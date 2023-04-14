How To Bet Friday’s Points Head-to-Head NBA Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering up a Points Head-to-Head Super Boost for Friday’s Bulls-Heat NBA Play-In slate!
Get either Zach LaVine or Jimmy Butler to score more points, boosted to +125! The terms are as follows:
- Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat on 4/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
- Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on either Zach LaVine or Jimmy Butler for a H2H Points moneyline bet (under ‘H2H Player Props’ - ‘H2H Points”)
- Boosted Odds: +125
- You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price
- One qualifving bet per user
- Boost expires on 4/14 at 7:00 p.m. ET
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Excludes live bets, parlays, SGP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets
- Must be 21+ unless otherwise stated and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NU, NY, OH, ONT (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WA, WV, or WY (18+)
Key Stats
- Butler averaged 24.0 PPG in two games vs. the Bulls in 2022-23.
- Butler averaged 24.2 PPG at home in 33 games in 2022-23.
- Butler averaged 25.6 PPG post All-Star break in 2022-23.
- LaVine averaged 19.5 PPG in two games vs. the Heat in 2022-23.
- LaVine averaged 26.6 PPG on the road in 36 games in 2022-23.
- LaVine averaged 27.0 PPG post All-Star break in 2022-23.
- Butler has scored more than 20 points in eight of his past 10 games — 4/11/23 vs. ATL (21 points); 4/6/23 vs. PHI (24 points); 4/4/23 vs. DET (27 points); 4/1/23 vs. DAL (35 points); 3/22/23 vs. NYK (35 points); 3/19/23 vs. DET (26 points); 3/18/23 vs. CHI (24 points); and 3/15/23 vs. MEM (23 points)
- LaVine has scored more than 20 points in seven of his past 10 games — 4/12/23 vs. TOR (39 points); 4/4/23 vs. ATL (26 points); 4/2/23 vs. MEM (36 points); 3/31/23 vs. CHA (23 points); 3/27/23 vs. LAC (23 points); 3/26/23 vs. LAL (32 points); and 3/24/23 vs. POR (33 points)
Video
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.