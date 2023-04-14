How To Bet Friday’s Points Head-to-Head NBA Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering up a Points Head-to-Head Super Boost for Friday’s Bulls-Heat NBA Play-In slate!

Get either Zach LaVine or Jimmy Butler to score more points, boosted to +125! The terms are as follows:

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat on 4/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on either Zach LaVine or Jimmy Butler for a H2H Points moneyline bet (under ‘H2H Player Props’ - ‘H2H Points”)

Boosted Odds: +125

You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price

One qualifving bet per user

Boost expires on 4/14 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Excludes live bets, parlays, SGP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets

Must be 21+ unless otherwise stated and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NU, NY, OH, ONT (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WA, WV, or WY (18+)

Key Stats

Butler averaged 24.0 PPG in two games vs. the Bulls in 2022-23.

Butler averaged 24.2 PPG at home in 33 games in 2022-23.

Butler averaged 25.6 PPG post All-Star break in 2022-23.

LaVine averaged 19.5 PPG in two games vs. the Heat in 2022-23.

LaVine averaged 26.6 PPG on the road in 36 games in 2022-23.

LaVine averaged 27.0 PPG post All-Star break in 2022-23.

Butler has scored more than 20 points in eight of his past 10 games — 4/11/23 vs. ATL (21 points); 4/6/23 vs. PHI (24 points); 4/4/23 vs. DET (27 points); 4/1/23 vs. DAL (35 points); 3/22/23 vs. NYK (35 points); 3/19/23 vs. DET (26 points); 3/18/23 vs. CHI (24 points); and 3/15/23 vs. MEM (23 points)

LaVine has scored more than 20 points in seven of his past 10 games — 4/12/23 vs. TOR (39 points); 4/4/23 vs. ATL (26 points); 4/2/23 vs. MEM (36 points); 3/31/23 vs. CHA (23 points); 3/27/23 vs. LAC (23 points); 3/26/23 vs. LAL (32 points); and 3/24/23 vs. POR (33 points)

Video

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.