How To Bet Stanley Cup Playoffs No Sweat promotion on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering an NHL No Sweat Same Game Parlay promotion.

By DK Playbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering up a Stanley Cup No Sweat Same Game Parlay promotion!

Bet an NHL Playoffs SP and get a bonus bet back if you lose! The terms are as follows:

  • All NHL Playoff games between 04/17 and 04/23
  • Opt-In and place a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay bet on any NHL game between 04/17 and 04/23
  • If your first qualifying bet after opting in loses, we’ll credit your bet back as a Bonus Bet up to $10
  • One qualifying bet per user
  • Includes Same Game Parlays
  • Excludes Traditional Parlays, SP× bets, live bets, bonus bets, cash out bets, voided bets, and odds boosts
  • Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
  • Bonus Bet issued upon qualifying bet settlement
  • Bonus Bet expires in seven days
  • Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and located in AZ, ONT (19+), CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

