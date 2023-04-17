How To Bet Stanley Cup Playoffs No Sweat promotion on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering up a Stanley Cup No Sweat Same Game Parlay promotion!

Bet an NHL Playoffs SP and get a bonus bet back if you lose! The terms are as follows:

All NHL Playoff games between 04/17 and 04/23

Opt-In and place a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay bet on any NHL game between 04/17 and 04/23

If your first qualifying bet after opting in loses, we’ll credit your bet back as a Bonus Bet up to $10

One qualifying bet per user

Includes Same Game Parlays

Excludes Traditional Parlays, SP× bets, live bets, bonus bets, cash out bets, voided bets, and odds boosts

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Bonus Bet issued upon qualifying bet settlement

Bonus Bet expires in seven days

Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and located in AZ, ONT (19+), CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)

