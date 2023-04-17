NBA Parlay Picks: Top Prop Bets with Long Odds in the Sensational 6 on DraftKings Sportsbook for April 17

Another Monday, another Sensational 6 parlay!

Last week, Chirag Hira and I began launching our sensational six-leg parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook. Now that the NBA play-in tournament has finally concluded, we can focus strictly on the playoffs with these picks. Today, we have created a parlay centered around Monday’s postseason slate.

Also, for those of you who keep riding with the Sensational 6, something could be on the way...

The Sensational Six

James Harden 8+ Assists

Brooklyn double-teamed Joel Embiid pretty much every time he touched the ball in Game 1, which is an understandable tactic. When a team has an elite No. 1 option like Embiid, getting the ball out of his hands is simply logical. Even though Brooklyn lost, I think they’ll stick to that strategy tonight.

As a result, Harden will once again be thrust into the role of Philly’s primary playmaker. He excelled in that situation on Saturday, finishing the game with 23 points and a whopping 13 assists with a 31% usage rate. Eight dimes is more than doable for the Beard tonight.

Mikal Bridges 25+ Points

I appeared on The Sweat this morning and broke down why Bridges over 26.5 points is one of my favorite plays on tonight’s slate. The same logic obviously applies for this alternate line:

Joel Embiid Over 8.5 Rebounds

While we are wary of taking Embiid to hit his lofty points total (32.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook) due to the likelihood of Brooklyn’s defensive gameplan, he should be able to bounce back from a rebounding perspective.

In two regular season games against Brooklyn this year, the MVP favorite averaged 11.5 rebounds per game. Yes, Embiid did finish with just five boards in Game 1, but he had virtually no incentive to crash the glass with Philly cruising for most of the contest.

Assuming the Nets keep tonight’s matchup a little tighter, Embiid should have a strong performance in the rebounding department while battling against Nicolas Claxton, who weighs nearly 100 pounds less than him.

Steph Curry Over 27.5 Points

This isn’t technically a must-win game for Golden State, but it certainly feels like it.

The Warriors don’t want to give Sacramento — a team that can take any sliver of momentum and ride with it for extended stretches — hope heading back to San Francisco with a 2-0 series lead. It’s also worth noting that the Kings were one of only two Western Conference teams with an above .500 road record this year, so they are certainly capable of winning one in the Chase Center.

Anyway, back to the point. This game is really important for the Warriors, which means they won’t mess around with their offensive gameplan. Curry should be looking to score early and often. The greatest shooter of all-time put up 30 points in Game 1, and he could easily have a similar performance tonight.

Domantas Sabonis Over 10.5 Rebounds

Sabonis was underwhelming in Game 1 and he still racked up 16 rebounds. SIXTEEN.

The dominant big man averaged 12 boards on the year. With all due respect to Kevon Looney and Draymond Green, neither are capable of handling him on the glass. Enough said.

De’Aaron Fox Over 3.5 Assists

Fox was incredible in Game 1, playing a vital role in Sacramento’s victory with 38 points and five assists.

That being said, Chirag and I are concerned about the potential of Andrew Wiggins guarding him tonight as Wiggins, which is why we’re opting for dimes over points for the star guard.

Fox averaged over six assists per game this season, so we’re giving him plenty of breathing room with four-plus. Other members of the Kings will have to get more involved on offense if they want to win this series, and that should start tonight with Fox operating as the primary playmaker.

