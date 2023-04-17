 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How To Bet Monday’s Splash Brothers NBA Superstar Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering an NBA Superstar Super Boost involving Steph Curry and Klay Thompson on Monday.

By DK Playbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering up an NBA Superstar Super Boost involving the Splash Brothers on Monday!

Get Steph Curry & Klay Thompson 9+ combined threes, boosted to +100! The terms are as follows:

  • Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings on 04/17 at 10:00 p.m. EST
  • Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Steph Curry & Klay Thompson 9+ Combined Threes (under ‘DK Specials’)
  • Boosted Odds: +100
  • You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price
  • One qualifying bet per user
  • Boost expires on 4/17 at 10:00 p.m. ET
  • Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or D Dollars to qualify
  • Excludes live bets, parlays, SP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets
  • Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WA, WV, or WY (18+)

Key Stats

  • Klay Thompson has made five or more 3-pointers in nine of his past 10 games: 4/15/23 vs. SAC (5 3PM); 4/9/23 vs. POR (6 3PM); 4/7/23 vs. SAC (5 3PM); 4/2/23 vs. DEN (5 3PM); 3/31/23 vs. SAS (7 3PM); 3/28/23 vs. NOP (6 3PM); 3/26/23 vs. MIN (5 3PM); 3/24/23 vs. PHI (6 3PM); and 3/20/23 vs. HOU (5 3PM)
  • Steph Curry has made five or more 3-pointers in five of his past 10 games: 4/15/23 vs. SAC (6 3PM); 4/9/23 vs. POR (5 3PM); 4/4/23 vs. OKC (6 3PM); 3/31/23 vs. SAS (7 3PM); and 3/28/23 vs. NOP (8 3PM)
  • In the last eight games, Thompson has averaged 5.5 3-pointers made.
  • In the last eight games, Curry has averaged 5.1 3-pointers made.

Video

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

More From DraftKings Nation