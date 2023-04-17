How To Bet Monday’s NBA Double Double Superstar Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering up an NBA Double Double Superstar Super Boost involving James Harden on Monday!

Get James Harden to record a Double-Double, boosted to +100! The terms are as follows:

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers on 04/17 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on James Harden ‘Yes’ Double-Double (under ‘Player Combos’ ‘Double-Double’)

Boosted Odds: +100

You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price

One qualifying bet per user

Boost expires on 4/17 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Excludes live bets, parlays, SP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets

Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WA, WV, or WY (18+)

Key Stats

Harden has recorded a double-double in 10 of his last 14 games.

Harden scored in double-digits in 56 of 58 regular-season games played in 2022-23.

Harden recorded double-digit assists in 37 of 58 regular-season games played in 2022-23.

Harden recorded double-digit rebounds in five of 58 regular-season games played in 2022-23.

Video

