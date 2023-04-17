How To Bet Monday’s NBA Double Double Superstar Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering up an NBA Double Double Superstar Super Boost involving James Harden on Monday!
Get James Harden to record a Double-Double, boosted to +100! The terms are as follows:
- Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers on 04/17 at 7:30 p.m. EST
- Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on James Harden ‘Yes’ Double-Double (under ‘Player Combos’ ‘Double-Double’)
- Boosted Odds: +100
- You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price
- One qualifying bet per user
- Boost expires on 4/17 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Excludes live bets, parlays, SP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets
- Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WA, WV, or WY (18+)
Key Stats
- Harden has recorded a double-double in 10 of his last 14 games.
- Harden scored in double-digits in 56 of 58 regular-season games played in 2022-23.
- Harden recorded double-digit assists in 37 of 58 regular-season games played in 2022-23.
- Harden recorded double-digit rebounds in five of 58 regular-season games played in 2022-23.
Video
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.