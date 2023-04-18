MLB Picks for April 19: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are my favorite bets available on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s MLB slate.

After following up his strong 2022 campaign with a solid start in his first 2023 outing, Brady Singer has struggled. Now, the two teams that got to him — San Francisco and Atlanta — have been tough on right-handed pitching to start the season. Toronto, the team Singer saw to start his 2023, started slowly and hasn’t been as hard on righties — so there could still be spots to back the KC righty as the year progresses. This is not one of those instances, though.

Texas is mashing right-handed pitchers, posting a .183 ISO against them and a strikeout rate (22.7%) that’s just outside of the 10 best. Meanwhile, Kansas City has a middling ISO against left-handed pitchers (.154) and an MLB-worst 32% strikeout rate against them.

Those numbers play into Martin Perez’s hand. Unlike Singer, Perez has done a better job of maintaining the momentum he gained in 2022. Although he hasn’t pitched to the same level, Perez hasn’t given up more than two runs in a 2023 start and logged at least five innings in each of his three outings.

If we were still in 2022, this might be a spot to fade Joe Ryan. While reliable at home, the Minnesota righty was not particularly effective outside of Target Field last year. That’s been the opposite case to start 2023. While that doesn’t mean Ryan is going to have a season-long inverse of his home-road splits, his early success away from Minneapolis is enough to make the Twins a strong play on Wednesday.

Fresh off a light-out performance in the Bronx, Ryan has struck out 26 and walked just three over his first 19 innings. While this game may not become Ryan’s third consecutive 10-K performance, he’s shown he can handle some of the best bats in baseball.

Now, Corey Kluber does have the superior offense supporting him, but that hasn’t translated to wins for the righty. He did pitch well enough in his start vs. Pittsburgh to get his first Boston W, but he gave up four runs in 4 2/3 innings last time out and five over his first 3 1/3 in a Red Sox uniform.

