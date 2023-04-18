How To Bet Tuesday’s NBA Superstar Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering an NBA Superstar Super Boost involving Julius Randle, Jaylen Brown and Kevin Durant on Tuesday!
Get Jaylen Brown, Julius Randle, and Kevin Durant 20+ points each, boosted to +100! The terms are as follows:
- Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics on 04/18 at 7:00 p.m. EST
- New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on 04/18 at 7:30 p.m. EST
- Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns on 04/18 at 10:00 p.m. EST
- Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Jaylen Brown, Julius Randle, and Kevin Durant all to score 20+ Points (4/18) (under ‘DK Specials’)
- Boosted Odds: +100
- You must select the boost from vour bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price
- One qualifying bet per user
- Boost expires on 4/18 at 7:00 p.m. ET
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Excludes live bets, parlays, SP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets
- Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, TN, VA, WA, WV, or WY (18+)
Key Stats
- Jaylen Brown averaged 26.6 PPG during the 2022-23 season.
- Julius Randle averaged 25.1 PPG during the 2022-23 season.
- Kevin Durant averaged 29.1 PPG during the 2022-23 season.
- Brown has scored 20 points or more in eight of his past 10 games — 4/15/23 vs. ATL (29 points); 4/5/23 vs. TOR (25 points); 3/30/23 vs. MIL (30 points); 3/26/23 vs. SAS (41 points); 3/24/23 vs. IND (27 points); 3/21/23 vs. SAC (27 points); 3/18/23 vs. UTA (25 points); and 3/17/23 vs. POR (27 points).
- Randle has scored 20 or more points in six of his past 10 games — 3/27/23 vs. HOU (26 points); 3/23/23 vs. ORL (23 points); 3/20/23 vs. MIN (57 points); 3/18/23 vs. DEN (20 points); 3/14/23 vs. POR (24 points); and 3/12/23 vs. LAL (33 points).
- Durant has scored 20 or more points in seven of his past 10 games — 4/16/23 vs. LAC (27 points); 4/6/23 vs. DEN (29 points); 4/2/23 vs. OKC (35 points); 3/31/23 vs. DEN (30 points); 3/5/23 vs. DAL (37 points); 3/3/23 vs. CHI (20 points); and 3/1/23 vs. CHA (23 points).
