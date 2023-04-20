 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Best Bets: Top NBA Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for April 20

Julian Edlow and Nick Whalen join The Sweat to give their top picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s NBA betting card.

By DK Playbook
2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Nets vs. 76ers

Nick’s Pick: 76ers -4.5

Warriors vs. Kings

Julian’s Pick: Use Warriors as a moneyline parlay piece

Nick’s Picks: Warriors moneyline, Stephen Curry over 29.5 points

Clippers vs. Suns

Julian’s Picks: Suns to win, Devin Booker over 5.5 assists

Nick’s Picks: Kawhi Leonard over 29.5 points, Norman Powell to make over 1.5 threes

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

