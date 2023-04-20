How To Bet Thursday’s NBA Superstar Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering up an NBA Superstar Super Boost involving the Splash Brothers and Kevin Durant on Thursday!

Get Steph, Klay, and KD all to have 3+ Threes Made boosted to +225! The terms are as follows:

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors on 04/20 at 10:00 p.m. EST

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers on 04/20 at 10:30 p.m. EST

Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Steph Curry 3+ Threes Made, Klay Thompson 3+ Threes Made, and Kevin Durant 3+ Threes made (under DK Specials)

Boosted Odds: +225

You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price

One qualifying bet per user

Boost expires on 4/20 at 10:00 p.m. ET

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Excludes live bets, parlays, SP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets

Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)

SUPER BOOST: Steph, Klay & KD 3+ threes each



+160 ➡️ +225



Key Stats

Klay Thompson has made three or more 3-pointers in each of his past eight games: 4/17/23 vs. SAC (5 3PM); 4/15/23 vs. SAC (5 3PM); 4/9/23 vs. POR (6 3PM); 4/7/23 vs. SAC (5 3PM); 4/2/23 vs. DEN (5 3PM); 3/31/23 vs. SAS (7 3PM); 3/28/23 vs. NOP (6 3PM); and 3/26/23 vs. MIN (5 3PM)

Steph Curry has made three or more 3-pointers in seven of his past eight games: 4/17/23 vs. SAC (3 3PM); 4/15/23 vs. SAC (6 3PM); 4/9/23 vs. POR (5 3PM); 4/7/23 vs. SAC (3 3PM); 4/4/23 vs. OKC (6 3PM); 3/31/23 vs. SAS (7 3PM); and 3/28/23 vs. NOP (8 3PM)

Kevin Durant has made three or more 3-pointers in four of his eight 10 games: 4/16/23 vs. LAC (3 3PM); 4/6/23 vs. DEN (6 3PM); 4/2/23 vs. OKC (3 3PM) and 3/5/23 vs. DAL (3 3PM)

In the last eight games, Thompson has averaged 5.4 3-pointers made.

In the last eight games, Curry has averaged 5.0 3-pointers made.

In the last eight games, Durant has averaged 2.6 3-pointers made.

Video

