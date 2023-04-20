 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How To Bet Thursday’s NBA Superstar Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering up an NBA Superstar Super Boost involving the Splash Brothers and Kevin Durant on Thursday!

Get Steph, Klay, and KD all to have 3+ Threes Made boosted to +225! The terms are as follows:

  • Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors on 04/20 at 10:00 p.m. EST
  • Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers on 04/20 at 10:30 p.m. EST
  • Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Steph Curry 3+ Threes Made, Klay Thompson 3+ Threes Made, and Kevin Durant 3+ Threes made (under DK Specials)
  • Boosted Odds: +225
  • You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price
  • One qualifying bet per user
  • Boost expires on 4/20 at 10:00 p.m. ET
  • Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
  • Excludes live bets, parlays, SP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets
  • Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)

Key Stats

  • Klay Thompson has made three or more 3-pointers in each of his past eight games: 4/17/23 vs. SAC (5 3PM); 4/15/23 vs. SAC (5 3PM); 4/9/23 vs. POR (6 3PM); 4/7/23 vs. SAC (5 3PM); 4/2/23 vs. DEN (5 3PM); 3/31/23 vs. SAS (7 3PM); 3/28/23 vs. NOP (6 3PM); and 3/26/23 vs. MIN (5 3PM)
  • Steph Curry has made three or more 3-pointers in seven of his past eight games: 4/17/23 vs. SAC (3 3PM); 4/15/23 vs. SAC (6 3PM); 4/9/23 vs. POR (5 3PM); 4/7/23 vs. SAC (3 3PM); 4/4/23 vs. OKC (6 3PM); 3/31/23 vs. SAS (7 3PM); and 3/28/23 vs. NOP (8 3PM)
  • Kevin Durant has made three or more 3-pointers in four of his eight 10 games: 4/16/23 vs. LAC (3 3PM); 4/6/23 vs. DEN (6 3PM); 4/2/23 vs. OKC (3 3PM) and 3/5/23 vs. DAL (3 3PM)
  • In the last eight games, Thompson has averaged 5.4 3-pointers made.
  • In the last eight games, Curry has averaged 5.0 3-pointers made.
  • In the last eight games, Durant has averaged 2.6 3-pointers made.

