NBA Parlay Picks: Top Prop Bets with Long Odds in the Sensational 6 on DraftKings Sportsbook for April 21 & 22

Last week, Chirag Hira and I began launching our six-leg parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook. Today, we have created our fourth “S6”, a parlay centered around Friday and Saturday’s NBA postseason slates.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Jamal Murray 20+ Points

Is Bubble Murray back for good?

It sure seems that way with how the star guard has looked over the last few weeks. With Minnesota honing in on Nikola Jokic defensively, Murray stepped into the role as Denver’s No. 1 option and has thrived.

The 26-year-old has racked up 24 and 40 points respectively in the first two games of this series, taking 22 shots in each contest. As expected, his usage rate spiked over 30% in both of those games. We expect the hot streak to continue, so Murray should have little trouble hitting 20 again tonight.

Anthony Edwards 20+ Points

Speaking of streaks, Anthony Edwards finally snapped out of a cold one in Game 2. The former No. 1 overall pick racked up a cumulative 46 points in two play-in games and the first matchup of this series, but he bounced back for 41 on Wednesday.

If Minnesota has any hopes of making this a competitive series — which feels unlikely — they need to win tonight, which means Edwards will have to put together another big performance. Ant averaged 24.6 points per game this season, so we’re giving him plenty of leeway with 20+ for this leg.

LeBron James 25+ Points

After an underwhelming Game 1 against Memphis, James showed up on Wednesday night, finishing with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Unfortunately for him, the Lakers actually lost that game despite Ja Morant’s absence, proving once again that the Grizzlies are technically better with him out of the lineup.

All of that said, L.A. accomplished its goal of splitting the games in Memphis. With the action heading back to Crypto.com Arena, LeBron and company have to feel good about their chances.

Similar to Edwards, we’re giving James plenty of wiggle room with this prop. LeBron averaged just under 29 points per game on the season, so 25 should be quite doable for him tonight.

Lakers ML

The Lakers and Grizzlies faced off twice in L.A. this season, with the home team emerging victorious on both occasions.

James and crew enter this matchup having flipped a switch in Crypto.com Arena, winning six of their last seven games there. With or without Morant in the lineup for Memphis, the Lakers have to feel good about their chances in a game that will heavily shift momentum for this series.

Bucks +3.5

No Giannis, no problem.

After dropping Game 1, there was a lot of nervous energy heading into the second matchup of this series among fans in Milwaukee. Luckily for them, their team decided to play typical Bucks basketball, and when that happens the Heat stand virtually no chance.

It’s unclear if the East’s No. 1 seed will be getting its MVP candidate back in the lineup tonight, but we’re confident rolling with Milwaukee on this alternate line even if he’s out. Miami’s depth after losing Tyler Herro simply isn’t enough to keep pace with a good offensive team, and the Bucks have plenty of guys who can contribute on the scoring sheet.

Milwaukee should continue to cruise and pick up its first lead in this series.

Celtics +4.5

The Celtics are just a much, much better basketball team than Atlanta. Through two games, that could not be clearer.

Boston dominated the Hawks in Game 1, jumping out to a 30-point lead and cruising the rest of the way. Dejounte Murray — and his SEVEN threes — made things a little more interesting on Tuesday, but it never actually felt like the Celtics were in danger of losing the game and they ultimately won by double-digits.

In reality, the Celtics will likely win this one and grab a 3-0 series lead, but we’re giving them some insurance with +4.5 just in case.

