NBA Picks for April 21: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Whether they be high or low, there’s almost always a good reason behind a strange number. But this is one of those rare instances where that doesn’t seem to be the case — unless the expectation is for White finally cool down.

The Boston guard has gone over this number in both games this series, doing so on points alone in Game 2 after almost doing the same in Game 1 (24 points). But looking at what he did in the regular season, asking him to go over this number in three consecutive games is not a major request.

Also, when you look at what he’s done against the Hawks this season, White has only failed to go over this number once in five meetings. Even then, the one time he didn’t go over this number was when he played five minutes in the meaningless meeting between these two teams to close out the regular season.

If this were the regular season, the over would probably be the play here. The Knicks averaged 58.8 first-half points per game, and the Cavs averaged 56.7. And although the Cavs gave up the fewest first-half points per game this season, an average of 54 combined with the Knicks’ 56.5 would make this total seem too low.

But those stats alone only carry so much weight. Moreover, we all know defenses tighten up in the NBA Playoffs. Evidence of that is the first two games of this series, in which the first half total has yet to reach 100 points.

And when you look at the four meetings between these two teams, the lower-scoring games took place at the Garden. While Cleveland saw these two teams combine for 121 and 151 points in their two Midwest meetings, the Cavs and Knicks combined for 89 and 104 points in their regular season contests in New York.

