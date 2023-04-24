Same Game ParlayX: How a Bettor Turned $20 Into Over $29,000 With an NBA, NHL and Soccer SGPx on DraftKings Sportsbook

It was a busy sports weekend with multiple competitions across multiple sports, including the NBA and NHL playoffs. There were plenty of ways to get in on the action on DraftKings Sportsbook, and there was even an opportunity to mix and match sports and leagues into expanded SGPx parlays.

Multiple picks from across the world of sports can be combined into a parlay bet, and multiple picks from the same game can be added to a Same Game Parlay (SGP). With Same Game ParlayX, you can string together multiple picks across different games and combine your Same Game Parlays into one bigger, more exciting play. To learn more about how Parlays work check out the DraftKings Sportsbook How To Bet Guide!

One bettor used that strategy to combine picks from the NBA playoffs, the NHL playoffs and soccer to come up with a 13-leg SGP with +147238 odds. After a $20 wager, the payout was a massive $29,467.63!

Here are the picks that were part of the SGPx, and you can scroll down for a breakdown of how the picks unfolded:

Tijuana Caliente vs Club Leon - Draw

CAR Hurricanes @ NY Islanders - Over 5

BOS Bruins Moneyline

MIN Wild Moneyline

LA Kings Moneyline

BOS Celtics @ ATL Hawks - Over 228.5

CLE Cavaliers @ NY Knicks - Under 211.5

DEN Nuggets @ MIN Timberwolves - Over 222.5

Mazatlan FC vs Monterrey - Over 1.5 Total Goals

Mazatlan FC vs Monterrey - Over 6.5 Total Corners

Mazatlan FC vs Monterrey - Monterrey Moneyline

Necaxa vs Atlas Gdj - Both Teams to Score - Yes

Necaxa vs Atlas Gdj - Over 5.5 Total Corners

Check out Stepped Up Same Game Parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook for big profit boosts! The more legs in the parlay, the bigger the boost! See the Stepped Up Same Game Parlays page for more details!

This SGPx got started on Friday night in the Mexican Liga BBVA MX, which is the highest professional soccer league in Mexico.

The bettor chose a draw between Tijuana Caliente and Club León. León was on the road but came in with a better record sitting sixth in the table. Tijuana Caliente is currently 15th in the table but was able to hold their opponent to a 0-0 draw after Oscar Villa was sent off with a red card early and León was forced to play a man down.

The SGPs also included three picks from the game between Mazatlan FC and Monterrey. This bettor selected over 1.5 total goals, over 6.5 total corners and Monterrey on the moneyline. Monterrey has dominated Liga MX this season and got this road win to improve to 12-1-3 on the season with a goal differential of 31-to-13.

Even though Monterrey won, this bettor cut these picks close since the seventh corner didn’t come until the 79th minute and the second goal of the game didn’t come until Eric Aguirre scored in the 88th minute in the highlight below.

¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!!



Erick Aguirre empujó el balón para aumentar la ventaja de la Pandilla.#LigaBBVAMX | #Clausura2023 | #NoTeLoPierdas pic.twitter.com/cZMoEkKamq — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) April 22, 2023

The other two soccer picks from Friday night were both teams to score in the matchup between Necaxa and Atlas F.C. and that there would be more than 5.5 corners in the game. Atlas scored three times in the first half and there were six corners in the first 38 minutes. Necaxa had scored in four of their past five games coming into this matchup, but it took them until the 82nd minute to get on the board and make this SGPx a perfect 6-for-6 on soccer picks.

While that action was going on south of the border, the SGPx also targeted the over/under of the three NBA playoff games on Friday night. The Celtics and Hawks scored 252 combined points, easily surpassing their over/under of 228.5. On the other hand, the Cavaliers and Knicks were comfortably under their total, combining for 178 points when the line was 211.5.

The closest NBA call, the Nuggets and Timberwolves, had 182 going into the fourth quarter needing more than 40 combined points to push the game past the over/under line. It took until late in the quarter, but when Michael Porter Jr. made the three-pointer below with 1:20 left, he put the game out of reach for the Timberwolves and also pushed the total to 224.

MPJ pumps, sidesteps, buries the three



His 25 points were huge for the Nuggets as they secure a 3-0 series lead.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/S9dXG0s0Lc — NBA (@NBA) April 22, 2023

The remaining four picks in the SGPx on Friday night were from the first round of the NHL playoffs. This bettor selected the Wild, Kings and Bruins on the moneyline and over five goals in the matchup between the Hurricanes and Islanders.

In the game on Long Island, the score was only 1-1 headed into the third period, and getting to six goals seemed like a stretch. However, the Islanders struck quickly and scored four goals in the third period pushing the total over.

Kyle Palmieri

Matt Martin (@mattymarts17)

Scott Mayfield

Anders Lee (@leeberr09)



What a finish to Game 3 for the @NYIslanders.



Catch Game 4 between them and the @Canes tomorrow at 1p ET on @NHL_On_TNT, @Sportsnet and @TVASports! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/r8AsZTNOlB — NHL (@NHL) April 22, 2023

The Bruins and Wild took care of their wins in regulation, but the Kings and Oilers went into overtime in Game 3 of their Western Conference series. The score was knotted at 2-2 after a scoreless third period, setting up all the drama of sudden death overtime. 3:28 into the extra period, Trevor Moore got the game-winning goal for the home team, as highlighted below. He grew up in nearby Thousand Oaks, CA, and attended Kings’ playoff games growing up. His dream of scoring the game-winner came true on Friday, as he became the first California-born player to score a postseason overtime goal for a California-based team in NHL history. His dramatic finish also secured another leg of this 13-leg SGPx, meaning the bettor went 4-for-4 on hockey picks.

THE THOUSAND OAKS NATIVE DOES IT FOR LA pic.twitter.com/Ugm8GHm55i — x - LA Kings (@LAKings) April 22, 2023

Not only did Moore’s goal make him a hometown hero and send crypto.com Arena into a frenzy, but it also secured another win for this 13-leg SGPX, which won all 13 picks and converted just a $20 bet into an impressive $29,467.63.

You can construct your own SGPx using picks from across all the sports you love on DraftKings Sportsbook. There are so many ways to enjoy the playoffs in the NBA and NHL, in addition to full slates of MLB action every night and plenty of soccer and tennis to mix in as well. Combining picks into parlays can really pay off like it did for this bettor, so get started on building your betting slip today!

Same Game Parlay (SGP) is available on DraftKings Sportsbook for multiple sports! To place a SGP:

Find a game that has a +SGP icon in the top-left corner. Toggle “Same Game Parlay” on. Once it’s on, all available bets will appear. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets from one game. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

Read more about SGP at the DraftKings Sportsbook SGP page!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is Z.Thompson) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.