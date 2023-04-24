NBA Parlay Picks: Top Prop Bets with Long Odds in the Sensational 6 on DraftKings Sportsbook for April 24

The Sensational Six is back!

Chirag Hira and I are kicking off the week with another NBA parlay, this time focusing on Monday’s two-game postseason slate.

Without further ado, let’s break it down!

Jrue Holiday Over 6.5 Assists

I appeared on The Sweat this morning to discuss the Sensational 6 and break down Monday’s NBA slate. My favorite standard player prop on the board is Jrue Holiday over 7.5 assists, so obviously the logic applies for over 6.5 as well.

Bucks +3.5

Lakers +3.5

The Lakers entered cruise control after their huge first quarter in Game 3, and it feels like they have the edge once again tonight.

L.A. has now won seven of its last 8 games in Crypto.com Arena. We expect that trend to continue tonight, but gave the Lakers a little insurance with this +3.5-point alternate spread. LeBron and company aren’t just outplaying Memphis, they’re winning the key matchup battles AND have gotten much more from their role players.

Barring a ridiculous outing from Morant or unforeseen injuries, L.A. should emerge from tonight’s game with a 3-1 lead.

Anthony Davis 20+ Points

If you had watched Game 3 without knowing which one of the big men had won Defensive Player of the Year, you would have guessed it was Anthony Davis with immense confidence.

The versatile star completely dominated Jaren Jackson Jr. with 31 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks and a pair of steals. As long as AD stays healthy, we expect the outcome of this matchup to remain the same. His DraftKings Sportsbook points prop is currently set at 23.5, so we’re giving him a little wiggle room with the alternate line.

Desmond Bane 18+ Points

I know, I know. How are we opting for a Desmond Bane leg after Ja racked up 45 points in Game 3?

Well, one could assume that the Lakers’ defensive strategy would be to limit Morant at all costs after that performance. We’ve seen teams double and shade stars consistently throughout the play-in tournament and first round of the postseason. Players like Joel Embiid and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were consistently targeted by that defensive gameplan, and it proved to be relatively effective.

So, if the Lakers are going to force the ball out of Ja’s hands tonight, Bane will likely be the biggest beneficiary. He’s racked up 18-plus points in six of his last eight games, so this is a very doable total for the sharpshooter.

Rui Hachimura 10+ Points

At times, it feels like Hachimura has channeled prime Michael Jordan in the Lakers’ current playoff run.

Jokes aside, the 25-year-old is finally living up to the potential many saw in him prior to the 2019 NBA Draft. The offensive-minded forward has picked his spots and been very efficient lately, racking up at least 10 points in six straight contests.

Memphis has other players to worry about defensively, which means Rui will typically receive a favorable matchup. He’s been taking advantage of that and producing consistently, and we expect him to keep it rolling on Monday.

