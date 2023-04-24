DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: First Five Skill-Position Players Expected to be Taken in 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 draft is nearly upon us and football’s next class of rookies with it. It seems there’s no question about who’ll go No. 1 overall, but while Bryce Young is expected to join Carolina, it’s still up in the air as to who will go after him.

Along with Young, four other skill-position players are favored to go somewhere in the top 10 picks. For those looking to get in on the draft action via DraftKings Sportsbook or Reignmakers Football, here’s a look at those five players and where they’re expected to be taken:

Bryce Young -1200 to go No. 1 overall

At one point, there was a debate. Those days are long gone, though.

Carolina gave up one of its top pass-catchers to get the pick from Chicago, who went 3-14 last season. Chicago also got Carolina’s first-round pick (No. 9) and second-round pick (No. 61) in this year’s draft, along with Carolina’s 2024 first-round pick — which could still be high up in the draft if Young needs a season to get used to pro life.

Either way, Young has emerged as the can’t-miss QB of the draft, and if Carolina has any intentions of truly competing anytime soon, they can’t afford to miss at the QB position.

C.J. Stroud +230 to go No. 3 overall

Although going at No. 3 would still make him the second QB taken in this year’s draft, Stroud was originally expected to go at No. 2 overall to Houston after Young took control of the first-overall-pick conversation.

What’s also strange about this: Arizona has the No. 3 pick. While they had some issues at the position last season, it’s hard to imagine Stroud calls the desert home to start his career. If Arizona isn’t looking to make a change at QB, that would mean another team is likely to move up. Las Vegas and Tennessee have been thrown around in this conversation.

Will Levis +110 to go No. 4 overall

Indianapolis is also in need of help at QB, and Levis has emerged as the favorite to be the third QB selected, edging out Anthony Richardson.

The Connecticut native has experience in a pro-style passing offense. But, the best way to describe him in a nutshell is: He has the tools, but he lacks the consistency. Given time and the right environment to develop, Levis could elevate the offense that invests in him — be it Indianapolis or somewhere else.

Anthony Richardson +225 to go No. 5 overall

This is a similar situation to Stroud. He’s the favorite at this slot on DraftKings Sportsbook, but not by much. Also, the slot Richardson is expected to be taken belongs to a team that appears to be all set at QB at the moment.

Seattle certainly could afford to take on Richardson, but trading down to obtain more assets may be what it takes for this QB to go at No. 5. Joining a system that can allow him to refine some of his weaknesses may be best for Richardson in the long haul. However, his build and athleticism make him an appealing option to plug into an offense in need right away.

Bijan Robinson +200 to go No. 8 overall

The first and only running back from this grouping, Robinson is the favorite to go at No. 8. However, Robinson said he has not met with Atlanta, who holds the eighth overall pick. The teams he has met with: Philadelphia (No. 10 and No. 30) and Tampa Bay (No. 19).

He’s got the build. He’s got the footwork. He’s got versatility to his game — like pass-catching ability. Robinson has the potential to make an impact on any offense that adds him to the mix.

