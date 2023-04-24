Mexico Open at Vidanta Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to Mexico this week for the Mexico Open of Vidanta. Vidanta Vallarta will be the host course, and measures as a 7,456-yard par 71 with paspalum grass greens. We are back to a full-field event this week after last week’s team event. Jon Rahm and Tony Finau are the only two top-20 players in the world in attendance.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Hojgaard has been really trending up of late after his runner-up finish at Puntacana and T28 at Valero. He then teamed up with fellow DP World Tour member Thorbjorn Olesen for a respectable T32 last week at the Zurich Classic. Hojgaard is having a strong season overseas, ranking fifth on the DPWT in SG: Off-the-Tee and ninth in SG: Tee-to-Green.

He is also a bomber which will come in quite handy this week due to the length of Vidante Vallarta. It was a very similar set up at Corales Golf Club, where Hojgaard went on to make 24 birdies and finish T2 last month. Wide open fairways where you could just rear back and launch it without penalty is a setup tailor-made for this 22-year-old.

Not to be ignored was the way Hojgaard hit his irons at the Valero four weeks ago, where he gained 5.27 strokes on approach. All the contextual factors are in place for the Denmark native to play really well this week, and his 28/1 odds would be much shorter if Jon Rahm and Tony Finau were not in the field.

Martin has been on fire of late, posting three top-13 finishes across his past seven starts, including a T5 at the Honda Classic and T8 in Puntacana. His ball-striking has been the catalyst for him during this impressive run, as he ranks sixth in this field in SG: Approach and seventh in SG: Off-the-Tee. His putting has also been strong, ranking 21st in the field in SG: Putting in the same time frame.

Martin played this event last year and missed the cut by two strokes, but is a much more polished player now and is in the midst of arguably the best stretch of his career. It’s also nice that he’s seen the course before.

Outside of Rahm and Finau, this field is one of the worst we will see all year, and Martin has a great chance to contend this week. Sign me up at 55/1.

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.