NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for April 25

Tuesday brings us a unique NBA slate — a three game betting card in the postseason that has the potential to see all double-digit favorites.

All three teams are higher-seeded home teams, looking to finish off their competition in Game 5. With such massive numbers on the games, I’m looking to the player prop card to find some value — although we’ll be rooting for Boston to cover the series spread. Also, given the landscape in the Eastern Conference, I think it’s finally time we pounce on our first future that extends beyond the first round.

Let’s breakdown some betting angles on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets

Despite trailing 3-1 in the series, Edwards has been the clear bright spot in this series for the Wolves. If we remove the Game 1 blowout (18 points in just 28 minutes), Edwards is averaging 37 points per game in these past three games of the series.

Edwards has attempted 72 field goals over that three game span, including double digit attempts from downtown in each game. He’s played a minimum of 42 minutes in those games, scoring at least 34 points in each. The level of volume Edwards is seeing right now is tough to fade, particularly with his team’s back against the wall.

Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns

Similar situation to Edwards here — Westbrook had an awful Game 1 as a scorer, but has been smashing his point prop ever since, and now finds himself in a desperation spot on the road.

Westbrook couldn’t buy a bucket in Game 1, shooting 3-for-19 from the field. However, over the past three games, Russ is averaging 31.7 points per game. But what matters even more is the last two games, since Kawhi Leonard has sat with a knee injury. With Westbrook in a far more heavily featured role, he’s played at least 40 minutes and attempted an average of 26 shots in Games 3 and 4 — resulting in 30 and 37 points, respectively.

Westbrook is not one to lay down in an elimination game, particularly going up against Kevin Durant. I expect him to be ultra-aggressive, and continue playing late even if the score is lopsided.

I don’t have any futures that I’ve given out in the NBA to win it all or win the conference. We’ve finally reached a stage in the action where I’m comfortable doing so. The Celtics should be laying pretty heavy juice to win the Eastern Conference right now, but they aren’t.

I fully expect Boston to advance on Tuesday night (cashing our series spread tickets), but even if that doesn’t happen, there’s no way the Hawks ultimately prevail. Once the C’s are onto the second round, they get a terrific matchup against the 76ers — not just because they’ve consistently dominated this matchup in the past, but also because Joel Embiid is battling serious injury.

Doc Rivers hinted at their being less than a 50% chance that Embiid would be ready to play in a Game 1 in Boston over the weekend. That’s a huge deal (and also likely while I’ll play a Celtics Game 1/Celtics Series double result when we get there). I think we could see Boston -240 in that series if Embiid is out for Game 1.

That brings us to what is probably an unlikely Eastern Conference Finals matchup. The Knicks are up 3-1 on a really good Cavs team that had Boston’s number this season. Even more importantly, the top-seeded Bucks are on the ropes, trailing the Heat 3-1 following a magnificent performance from Jimmy Butler. While the Heat and Knicks are no pushovers, just simply on the numbers, we’d be looking at Boston as a massive favorite in that series.

Long story short, the path is shaping up nicely for Boston, which would own home court throughout the playoffs if the Bucks were to be eliminated. Of course, outside of the path, the Celtics likely do have the most talented roster in the NBA. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are surrounded by even more depth than last season, and the C’s have a ceiling higher than the rest of the league. Time to invest before the price gets away from us.

