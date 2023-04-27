NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for April 27

With the NFL Draft taking centerstage on Thursday night, we have just one game in the NBA. Let’s breakdown some betting angles on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks

It should be just the NFL Draft that we’re focused on tonight. But the Celtics, who were up 12 points with 5:24 remaining as 13-point home favorites in Game 5, had a collapse for the ages, and now the series shifts back to Atlanta.

The Hawks peaked at 25-1 on the moneyline during that fourth quarter. Who knows why the Celtics have continuously struggled as double digit favorites this season? Or why the Celtics keep doing this to themselves in massive home playoff games (dating back to last season). But because they’ve done this a handful of times, we have some history that tells us the Celtics bounce-back very strong in this spot.

The last time it happened was when Boston choked away Game 4 of the NBA Finals at home, and were truly outmatched by the Warriors. They went to Golden State and did come out flat in that game. But the two times it happened on their run through the Eastern Conference, the Celtics responded.

Boston was up 12 with about four minutes to go in Game 5 against the Bucks. They came undone and lost the game, and had to go play Game 6 in Milwaukee down 3-2 in the series. The Celtics won the first quarter, and led by double-digits at halftime.

The Celtics were also massive favorites in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Heat. They took a vintage Jimmy Butler performance and lost. Boston then had to go down to Miami for a Game 7, but came out playing with purpose — a 15-point lead after a quarter that they maintained through the game (which got close at the end).

This year’s Celtics team has proven to respond the exact same way. Removing a close loss to a very good 76ers team, Boston’s last two losses of the regular season were as huge favorites against the Jazz and Wizards — both brutal losses. Following the Utah loss, the C’s led by six at the half against the Kings, en route to a blowout win. Following the Wizards loss, the Celtics went to Milwaukee and led by 28 at halftime in a game that they led by as many as 49 in.

History tells us Boston locks in and responds early in these spots.

