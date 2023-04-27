Same Game ParlayX: How a Bettor Turned Less Than $5 Into Over $69,000 With an NBA SGPx on DraftKings Sportsbook

The NBA playoffs are in full swing with plenty of excitement every night. On Wednesday night, there were two big matchups as the Heat faced the Bucks and the Warriors visited Sacramento to take on the Kings. Just like every night, there were plenty of ways for players to get in on the action on DraftKings Sportsbook. One of the best ways to maximize profits is to combine picks into an expanded SGPx parlay.

One bettor used that strategy to combine picks from the two NBA playoffs on Wednesday and turned an eight-leg SGPx of $4.44 that had +1562500 odds into a massive payout of $69,379.44!

Here are the picks that were part of the SGPx, and you can scroll down for a breakdown of how the picks unfolded:

Giannis Antetokounmpo 50+ Points + Rebounds + Assists

Jimmy Butler 50+ Points + Rebounds + Assists

Khris Middleton 40+ Points + Rebounds + Assists

Bam Adebayo 40+ Points + Rebounds + Assists

GS Warriors -1.5

De’Aaron Fox 2+ Steals

Draymond Green 2+ Steals

Andrew Wiggins 2+ Blocks

The first four picks in this SGPx were from the Heat-Bucks matchup and were all the same kind of picks. The bettor selected two stars from each team to go over the prop line of their combined totals of points, rebounds and assists (PRA). Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler needed over 50 points, assists and rebounds, while Khris Middleton and Bam Adebayo each needed over 40.

At halftime, the Bucks were up by six points in a high-scoring contest, 69-63. In terms of PRA, Giannis was at 26, Butler was at 22, Middleton was at 26 and Bam was well off the pace with only nine due to shooting just 1-for-7 from the field.

Butler played all 12 minutes in the third quarter, pushing his total to 36 PRA. Giannis got to 40 PRA while Middleton became the first of the foursome to hit his over by getting to 41 PRA with 28 points through three quarters. The biggest problem, though, continued to be Bam, who only had 14 PRA with one quarter remaining.

In the fourth quarter, Adebayo finally got it rolling with nine points, six rebounds and five assists in 11 minutes to take his total to 34 PRA. Giannis shot just 1-of-9 from the field in the final period of regulation but managed to get to his over in the fourth quarter as well. Jimmy Butler hit his over with 2:11 left in the fourth quarter when he knocked down a three-pointer to tie the game at 111. However, the more important shot for this bettor and many other picks and parlays was his spectacular shot at the end of regulation in the highlight below.

Butler extended the game with that acrobatic shot, which gave his teammate Adebayo more time to get the six points, assists or rebounds he needed to get to 40. He had four points and two rebounds in the extra period to finish with a triple-double of 20 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

Bam’s triple-double was the first time he has reached 40 PRA in this series, and the first time he had 10 assists all season. His efficiency still wasn’t great with 20 points on 20 shots, but his sixth career triple-double was his first to come in the postseason. It was just enough to get all four of the picks from this SGPx into the green in the first game of the night.

In the nightcap, this bettor made four more picks. This foursome included a pick against the Spread on the Warriors -1.5, and three players to produce stats on the defensive end. Those three picks were De’Aaron Fox 2+ Steals, Draymond Green 2+ Steals and Andrew Wiggins 2+ Blocks.

Fox finished with exactly two steals, both coming from Stephen Curry—one at the 10:40 mark of the second quarter and one at the 8:39 mark of the fourth quarter. Likewise, Wiggins finished with exactly two blocks. He blocked Keegan Murray just over two minutes into the game and added his second block at 8:05 in the fourth when he swatted Malik Monk’s shot.

While Green ended up with four steals to go with his 21 points, seven assists and four rebounds in 32 minutes off the bench, he was actually the last of the defensive players to hit his prop. He snagged his first steal from De’Aaron Fox on the final play of the first quarter, but he didn’t add his second until 7:01 left in the fourth quarter.

In the end, though, it was the original Splash Brothers who stepped up large for the Warriors down the stretch. Klay Thompson hit the virtually impossible three-pointer below to widen the lead late in the fourth on his way to 25 points, and Stephen Curry finished with a game-high 31 points to lead the Warriors to a seven-point road win. Not only did the victory give the Warriors home-court advantage back in the series, but it also secured the eighth win in this SGPx for this bettor.

With the Warriors covering and getting those three defensive performances in addition to the early offensive outbreak, this bettor turned just $4.44 into a massive payout of $69,379.44!

