NBA Picks for April 28: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Warriors may smell blood in the water, but that scent can’t be mistaken for fear. Yes, the Kings have lost three straight, and they could very well lose Game 6, but Sacramento hasn’t rolled over throughout this series.

Additionally, the Kings have been outstanding against the spread on the road. In fact, no one has been better. Sacramento is 28-15 ATS on the road, and their 14-8 record ATS as road dogs is the NBA’s third-best success rate in that setting. Also, following a loss, the Kings are an NBA-best 22-14 ATS.

While the Warriors are 23-14-1 ATS as home favorites, they were also one of the worst teams ATS after a win. On top of being 20-25-1 ATS following a victory, the Warriors only won more than three consecutive games twice all season. As much as it’s the Warriors and it’s the playoffs, those are tough trends to ignore when we know this Golden State team hasn’t performed to the level of last season’s team on a nightly basis.

