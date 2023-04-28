NBA Parlay Picks: Top Prop Bets with Long Odds in the Sensational 6 on DraftKings Sportsbook for April 28

GIVEAWAY

Another Friday, another Sensational 6!

Chirag Hira and I are back with a six-leg NBA parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook focused on Friday’s two-game postseason slate.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The Sensational Six

Bet on today’s Sensational Six parlay in the card below on DraftKings Sportsbook!

Klay Thompson 20+ Points

How does the saying go?

“Shooters shoot.”

I believe that adage gained popularity due to the late great Kobe Bryant, but it’s certainly applicable to Thompson’s game. When Klay steps on the floor, he has one goal: to put the ball in the basket.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, he’s pretty good at it, too. Thompson has hit the 20-point mark in eight of his last nine games. We expect it to happen again in a potential close-out spot.

Also... it’s Game 6 Klay. Enough said.

De’Aaron Fox 5+ Assists

Fox has been a one-man wrecking crew in this series, yet the Kings are still on the brink of elimination after a multitude of squandered opportunities.

Even with a broken finger, the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year dominated last game, finishing with 24 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. He has racked up at least five dimes in every game of this series and is averaging just over six per contest on the year.

If the Kings are going to win this game, their role players need to step up, which would do wonders for this leg.

Steph Curry 5+ Assists

Speaking of playmaking guards, we’re rolling with a non-scoring Steph Curry prop for one of these legs.

I know, it’s a little weird to us too.

That being said, there’s logic behind this pick. Curry has absolutely torched the Kings in this series, racking up at least 30 points in four of the five games. As a result, it would make sense for Sacramento’s gameplan to be forcing the ball out of his hands at all costs tonight.

We’ve seen teams double and shade stars regularly in the postseason and play-in tournament so far, with Joel Embiid and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander specifically coming to mind. If Sacramento does indeed employ that tactic, Curry will be putting teammates in prime positions to score all night long.

Lakers +4.5

The Lakers have won five straight home games.

This team has flipped a switch post-trade deadline in Crypto.com Arena, and we expect that trend to continue tonight. Truth be told, Chirag and I believe L.A. will close the series out in this game, but giving the Lakers a little bit of insurance with 4.5 points felt like the right decision.

Desmond Bane 20+ Points

Since Ja Morant’s 22-point outburst in the fourth quarter of Game 3, it’s actually been his backcourt mate who has picked up the scoring.

Bane hasn’t just hit 20 points in back-to-back contests, he’s finished with at least 30 in both Game 4 and 5. The sharpshooter clearly has immense confidence in his shot, as demonstrated by his 21 and 29 field goal attempts in those matchups.

We don’t need 30 from Bane tonight. We don’t even need him to hit his average, which is 21.5. 20 points will do, and given his current form he should get there.

LeBron James 8+ Rebounds

We couldn’t put together a Sensational 6 with the Lakers involved and leave out LeBron.

It’s fair to say that James has been underwhelming so far in this series, which is unlike him in the postseason. Could Father Time finally be catching up? That’s a conversation for another time (no pun intended).

What we do know is that while LeBron’s scoring has dipped, his production on the glass has not. James has grabbed at least nine boards in every contest of this series, including a monstrous 20-rebound performance in Game 4.

This might be the most active we’ve ever seen LeBron on the boards, and we expect that trend to continue tonight.

