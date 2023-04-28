How To Bet Friday’s NBA Superstar Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Superstar Super Boost involving Klay Thompson for Friday’s Game 6 vs. the Kings.

Get Klay Thompson 25+ points tonight boosted to +150! The terms are as follows:

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors on 04/28 at 8:00 p.m. EST

Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on Klay Thompson 25+ Points (under ‘Player Points’ - ‘ Alt Points)

Boosted Odds: +150

You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bets to applv the boosted price

One qualifying bet per user

Boost expires on 4/28 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from vour cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Excludes live bets, parlays, SGP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets

Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, CA-ON (19+), OR, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)

Key Stats

In Game 6s since 2016, Klay Thompson is averaging 26.1 PPG.

Thompson has scored 25 points or more in five of his past 10 games — 4/26/23 vs. SAC (25 points); 4/23/23 vs. SAC (26 points); 4/7/23 vs. SAC (29 pooints); 4/2/23 vs. DEN (25 points); and 3/31/23 vs. SAS (31 points).

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.