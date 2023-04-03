The Masters Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

We have finally made it to the best week of the year, Masters week. The PGA TOUR heads to Augusta, Georgia for the 87th edition of The Masters Tournament. Augusta National Golf Club will be the host and measures as a 7,545-yard par 72 with Bentgrass greens. There will be an 88-man field this week, with 49 of the top 50 players in the world in attendance.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

JT has always played well at Augusta, but has really turned it on over his the past three years, posting a a solo fourth and a T8 in that stretch. He’s yet to miss a cut in his seven career Masters starts and should have more than enough experience to take home a green jacket this point.

It feels like Thomas is having a bit of a down year, but he’s yet to miss a cut this season and is coming off a T10 at the Valspar Championship his last time out. Thomas ranks 11th in the field in SG: Total over his past 24 rounds and eighth on the PGA TOUR in par-5 scoring average.

The Masters is a unique event, as 17 of the past 20 winners have been aged 27 and older. You need to be a grizzled veteran that has played Augusta multiple times in the past, and thankfully JT is checking all of these boxes. He has two PGA Championships to his name as well, so we know he’s no stranger to winning big time events.

Getting 20/1 here on a two-time major winner is pretty solid value in a smaller field like this, and I fully expect JT to contend this week.

Matsuyama has been frustrating for both bettors and DFS players alike this year because of a nagging neck injury that he’s been dealing with all season. He was forced to withdraw from the WGC-Dell Match play two weeks ago because of it, but is coming off a T15 at the Valspar this past week, and prior to that posted a solo fifth at THE PLAYERS.

During this stretch, Matsuyama ranks fifth in the field in SG: Tee-to-Green and eighth in SG: Ball-Striking. His Masters history is also quite strong, with his win in 2021, two top-sevens and three other top-14 finishes across his nine career starts.

Matsuyama boasts one of the best short games on the PGA TOUR, which is pretty pivotal when trying to get up and down on these impossible greens at Augusta. He also ranks 17th in par-5 scoring average this season despite having somewhat of a down year.

Matsuyama looked healthy at the Valero and his experience at Augusta is as massive boon to his prospects this week. We already know he can win this event, so I will take my chances at 40/1 that continues his strong play and captures his second career green jacket.

