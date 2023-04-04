UFC 287 Picks: Ray Longo’s Picks on the Anik & Florian Podcast for UFC 287

MMA coach Ray Longo joins the Anik & Florian Podcast to give his picks for UFC 287.

Ray Longo is the coach of several elite UFC fighters, including UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and top contender Merab Dvalishvili.

Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

Ray’s Pick: Alex Pereira

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

Ray’s Pick: Gilbert Burns

Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

Ray’s Pick: Adrian Yanez by TKO

Watch the UFC preview show below for his full analysis!

