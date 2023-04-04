 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How To Bet the 4/4 Super Profit Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Super Profit Boost on April 4.

By DK Playbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering up a special Super Profit Boost on a packed Tuesday across the sports world.

Opt in for a 44% boost on a 4+ leg parlay today! The terms are as follows:

  • All games on 4/4
  • Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use 44% Profit Boost on any traditional parlay across events on 4/4
  • You must select the boost from your bet slip before placing your bet to apply the boosted price
  • Profit Boosts will apply to the winnings (winnings exclude your original bet)
  • Parlay must be 4+ Legs
  • Parlay must have minimum leg odds of -500 or longer (-300, +300, etc)
  • If the boost does not appear, refresh the page or try opting in again
  • Parlay Boost expires at 11:59 p.m. ET
  • Includes Traditional Parlay Bets
  • Excludes SP, SGPx, cash out bets, voided bets, and odds boosts
  • Wagering on this promotion must use funds from vour cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
  • Limit one token per customer
  • Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, ONT (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WA, WV, or WY (18+)

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

More From DraftKings Nation