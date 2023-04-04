NBA Best Bets: NBA Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for April 4

Chirag Hira and I have created a parlay for tonight’s action around the association! You can find it on DraftKings Sportsbook in the card shown below. Now, let’s break it down.

NBA PARLAY

Mikal Bridges 25+ Points

Bridges has turned into everything the Nets could have asked for and more post-Kevin Durant trade. The versatile wing was always an elite, DPOY-caliber defender, but now he’s taken his offensive game to the next level.

Bridges, whose consistency in terms of health is a stark contrast from the player he was traded for, has racked up 25-plus points in six straight games. Brooklyn is still fighting to stay out of the play-in, which means they’re going to rely on him to carry the offense once again tonight.

James Harden 10+ Assists

Harden really shows no interest in scoring consistently at this point in his career. He’s more than happy to stay outside on the perimeter and orchestrate Philly’s offense.

As a result, he’s leading the NBA in assists per game, and we expect more of the same from him tonight. This matchup doesn’t have quite as much excitement as we were hoping for, as the Celtics are virtually locked into the No. 2 seed and don’t have as much to play for. Philly does still have to hold off Cleveland for the No. 3 seed, so Harden should see his normal workload tonight.

The Beard has dished out 10-or-more dimes in four of his last five matchups. Last game was a bit of an anomaly, as he only finished with six assists, but we expect a big bounce-back performance tonight.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30+ Points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 39 points in B2B games, while hitting ZERO threes over that stretch.



He’s averaging 31.5 ppg. It’s one thing for a big man (Embiid & Giannis) to reach that mark without hitting threes consistently, but a guard?? What Shai’s doing is ridiculous. — Jeff Pratt (@ByJeffPratt) April 4, 2023

We’re witnessing a generational scoring ability in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season. No, that’s not hyperbole. How can a guard average 31.5 points per game without getting any production from behind-the-arc? It seems unfathomable.

That being said, he’s making it look easy. Shai has scored 30-plus points in six of his last seven games. Tonight, he’s facing off against the Warriors, who are specifically atrocious defensively on the road. This is a great opportunity for him to keep the positive momentum rolling.

Donovan Mitchell 25+ Points

You’ve probably noticed a trend by now. Most of these legs involve prolific scorers, well, scoring.

That’s the case once again with Mitchell, who has the Cavs posed as a legitimate threat in the playoffs. The 26-year-old has scored 40-plus points in three straight games, so we’re giving him plenty of cushion at 25-plus tonight. As I hinted at above, Cleveland is still battling for playoff positioning, so Mitchell should see his full workload tonight as the Cavs look to pick up another win.

