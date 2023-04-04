Masters Tournament Parlay Picks: Top PGA TOUR Golf Parlay Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for the Masters

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich joins The Sweat to give his top parlay picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for the Masters Tournament.

Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau Top 20 Finish (+400)

Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood Top 20 Finish (+1000)

Tony Finau Top 5 Finish, Brooks Koepka Top 10 Finish, Tommy Fleetwood Top 20 Finish (+6000)

Watch the segment below for his full analysis!

VIDEO:

