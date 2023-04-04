NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for April 4

After taking the night off for the final game of the season in college hoops, the NBA returns with a massive Tuesday betting card. Let’s breakdown some bets on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Boston has certainly fallen victim to sleepwalking through certain situations, like last Tuesday’s loss to the Wizards. But the Celtics have seemed to be able to get up for big games, and this qualifies as one for them. There’s still a sliver of hope that the C’s can swoop in and land the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, giving them something to play for.

While Joel Embiid is still playing to win MVP, the Sixers are essentially locked into the No. 3 seed. Boston has been off since Friday’s victory over the Jazz, and should be fresh for this one. The C’s have owned this matchup recently, taking four of the last five from Philly. Slight edges in the matchup, the rest and the motivation all pointing towards Boston is enough to put me on them in this game.

Going back to Wednesday, I’ve backed Sharpe on his point prop in each of his last three games, cashing the overs with 30, 27 and 27. Since Portland went into full-on tank mode, Sharpe has been seeing insane minutes and usage — resulting in 24.7 points per game over 37.8 minutes. During that span, Sharpe has scored at least 24 points in six of seven games. Until we see Sharpe’s role diminish, I don’t really mind backing his points in any matchup. He’ll get his minutes and see his shot attempts on a really thin roster. Let’s hope he keeps it up on Tuesday.

