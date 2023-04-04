How a Bettor Won Over $15,000 With a $5 Home Run Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Major League Baseball season is off to a fast start thanks to some rule changes that have improved the pace of the game and emphasized the athleticism of the players involved. There are plenty of great ways to get in on the accelerated action on the DraftKings Sportsbook every night.

In addition to picks on the moneyline and against the spread for every matchup, there are a number of player props to consider in every matchup. Multiple picks can be combined into a parlay bet, and that was how one bettor chose to attack Monday night’s slate.

The parlay was built around one kind of pick, taking a home run prop for five sluggers and building a five-leg parlay that had +300,386 odds. When all five of the sluggers below went yard on Monday, this bettor turned a play of just $5 into a massive payout of $15,024.31.

Check out the list of the picks here and scroll for more details as to how it all unfolded.

ATL Braves @ STL Cardinals - Ronald Acuna Jr. Over 0.5 Home Runs

DET Tigers @ HOU Astros - Yordan Alvarez Over 0.5 Home Runs

PHI Phillies @ NY Yankees - Anthony Rizzo Over 0.5 Home Runs

MIN Twins @ MIA Marlins - Joey Gallo Over 0.5 Home Runs

PIT Pirates @ BOS Red Sox - Rafael Devers Over 0.5 Home Runs

Last night, a bettor put $5 on a 5-leg MLB Home Run parlay



Payout ➡️ $15,024.31 pic.twitter.com/R1IXSR1vsY — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) April 4, 2023

This bettor’s power surge got off to a fast start with home runs from Joey Gallo and Rafael Devers in their first at-bats of the night. Devers’ blast was his first long ball of the season and came against Johan Oviedo in the bottom of the first. It was the night of the Carita Jumbo Necklace giveaway at Fenway, and Devers celebrated it in style with this blast to straightaway center field.

RT if you missed Raffy homers. pic.twitter.com/8x8ijZ6S9Y — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 3, 2023

In the second inning, Gallo got in on the fun with his third home run of the season. He smashed the first pitch he saw from Johnny Cueto on a frozen rope to right field. It was a three-run, 399-foot blast from Gallo who backed Tyler Mahle’s first win of the season and improved to 4-for-14 (.308) with a .769 ISO and .575 wOBA in his first four games in Minnesota.

JOEY GALLO WITH HIS THIRD BOMB IN TWO DAYS‼️



Gallo HR (+360) pic.twitter.com/CqBcUTOLTW — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) April 3, 2023

The next big hitter to step up to the plate and push this parlay past the halfway point was Ronald Acuña Jr. He had an infield single in his first at-bat against Cardinals SP Jake Woodford and faced the rookie again in the second inning with runners on second and third.

Acuña didn’t reach on a tapper in their second meeting, instead crushing the ball over the right-center field fence for his second home run of the season.

Our favorite new rule is the one where we have to hit home runs every inning @ronaldacunajr24 | #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/wlWhowIZmz — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 4, 2023

As the slate of evening games started to wind down, there were two legs left between this parlay and the big money. It still needed blasts from Anthony Rizzo and Yordan Alvarez to complete the clean sweep.

Rizzo was next to go yard in his at-bat in the bottom of the fifth with the Yankees leading, 3-1. With a runner on first and a 2-1 count, Rizzo hit his first homer of the season and helped the Yankees break the game open and send Taijuan Walker to the showers with the L in his Phillies’ debut. The shot into the second deck was estimated at 387 feet.

Anthony Rizzo UNLEASHES one into the second deck for his first HR of the year



5-1 @Yankees lead on #MLBNShowcase.@Casamigos | #RepBX pic.twitter.com/Z2yhLuiUxj — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 4, 2023

After Rizzo’s homer, the only player needed was Astros’ slugger Yordan Alvarez. Alvarez’s Astros fell behind early 4-0 to the Tigers, who were still looking for their first win of the season. They got four runs early off of young starter Hunter Brown but had to go to the bullpen in the fifth inning. Houston scratched out a run before Alvarez came to the plate against relief pitcher Jose Cisnero.

Cisnero threw a 90-mile-per-hour changeup in the middle of the plate on a 1-1 count and Alvarez didn’t miss. He crushed the mammoth blast in the highlight below to tie the game, 4-4. That homer was all the parlay needed to hit the green on all five legs. The homer was also the 100th of Alvarez’s career in just his 372nd career game.

Building a home run parlay around sluggers you think have the potential to leave the ballpark is a great parlay strategy, and it paid off for this bettor. This $5 parlay had such long combined odds that it paid out $15K!

