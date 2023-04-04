2023 The Masters Best Bets, Pool Picks

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg, Rob Pizzola and Cam Stewart give their 2023 Masters Best Bets with their Gold, Silver and Bronze Selections. Plus, Masters pool picks for 2023.

2023 MASTERS — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

Get the Link to the RAKE FREE PME DraftKings Contest Here

2023 MASTERS — Best Bets | DraftKings Picks | Own Projections

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: $4M Fantasy Golf Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry] (PGA)

2023 The Masters Best Bets: Gold Picks

Mayo: Rose/Ancer/Lowry/Conner/SW Kim to Make the Cut Parlay +295

Feinberg: Xander Schauffele Top 20 -115

Pizzola: Xander Schauffele over DJ/Cam Smith +140

Cam: Xander + Spieth Top 20 +204

2023 The Masters Best Bets: Silver Picks

Mayo: Phil Mickelson to MISS the cut +120

Feinberg: Harman Top Lefty +160

Pizzola: Cantlay Top USA +1100

Cam: Winner is American -135

2023 The Masters Best Bets: Bronze Picks

Mayo: Spieth First Round Leader +2500

Feinberg: Patrick Reed Top LIV TOUR Player +1000

Pizzola: Fitzpatrick Group Winner +350

Cam: Niemann Top South Ameican -120

Place your PGA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.