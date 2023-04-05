How To Bet the MLB No Sweat promo on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering up a No Sweat promotion for Wednesday’s MLB slate.
Place anv MLB bet and get a bonus bet back if vou lose! The terms are as follows:
- Any MLB games on 4/5
- Opt-In and place a bet on any MLB market
- If your first qualifying bet after opting in loses, we’ll credit your bet back as a Bonus Bet up to $10
- One qualifying bet per user during the promotional period
- Includes singles, traditional parlays, SP, SGPx, live bets
- Excludes cash out bets, voided bets, early win, profit boosts, and odds boosts
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Bonus Bet issued after qualifying bet settlement
- Bonus Bet expires after 7 days
- Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and located in AZ, ONT (19+), CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.