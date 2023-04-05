How To Bet the MLB No Sweat promo on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering up a No Sweat promotion for Wednesday’s MLB slate.

Place anv MLB bet and get a bonus bet back if vou lose! The terms are as follows:

Any MLB games on 4/5

Opt-In and place a bet on any MLB market

If your first qualifying bet after opting in loses, we’ll credit your bet back as a Bonus Bet up to $10

One qualifying bet per user during the promotional period

Includes singles, traditional parlays, SP, SGPx, live bets

Excludes cash out bets, voided bets, early win, profit boosts, and odds boosts

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Bonus Bet issued after qualifying bet settlement

Bonus Bet expires after 7 days

Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and located in AZ, ONT (19+), CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.