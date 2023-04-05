NBA Best Bets: NBA Picks and Betting Trends on DraftKings Sportsbook for April 5

With just a handful of days left in the NBA’s regular season, lineup news is pretty wild right now. The best bets you can make are going to be off of who’s ruled in/out, and getting those wagers in quickly. But out of the info we have, let’s breakdown some bets on DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Sacramento Kings at Dallas Mavericks

I mentioned that we’re in a weird stage of the season, so I’m making weird bets. I haven’t laid -200 on anything all season in NBA, but here we are. I put both of these ML plays out late on Tuesday night, and both have moved in our favor. With the movement, I’m probably alright with either laying the points or parlaying the ML with Pelicans ML if you’re uncomfortable with the juice.

Kyrie Irving has been poison in Dallas, but he’s going to be out there tonight with Luka Doncic looking to tie the Thunder from a record standpoint if they can win. The Mavericks sit at 11th in the standings, but are attempting to make the play-in tournament. I hate the idea of backing this team, but I just have to fade the Kings on this slate.

Sacramento locked up the division in New Orleans last night, and is almost certainly going to be the 3-seed in the postseason. The Kings aren’t playing for much, if anything the rest of the way out. We’ll see if we get the lineup news that I’m anticipating, but it seems pretty unlikely the Kings would play all their starters and give this game full effort.

Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers

This is a pretty big game in Los Angeles. Both teams have identical records, and are playing for the rights to be in the 6-seed heading into the weekend. With 7-10 seeds going into the play-in tournament, that seed matters.

I’m not convinced the Lakers will actually sit anyone for this game, but it is a tough spot for them. They just went to overtime in Utah on Tuesday, with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing heavy minutes. Now they’ll have to travel back home to play the Clippers, who have been waiting there and off since they last played on Saturday. Pure scheduling play for me here.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.