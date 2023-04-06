UFC 287 Picks: Kenny Florian & Brian Petrie’s Picks on the Anik & Florian Podcast for UFC 287

UFC commentator/lead UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former UFC fighter Kenny Florian preview Saturday’s UFC 287 card and get picks from handicapper Brian Petrie.

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer

Brian’s Pick: Fight to finish inside the distance; leans Joe Pyfer inside the distance

Kenny’s Pick: Gerald Meerschaert

Chris Curtis vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Brian’s Pick: Chris Curtis by decision

Kenny’s Pick: Kelvin Gastelum by decision

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

Brian’s Pick: Raul Rosas Jr.

Kenny’s Pick: Raul Rosas Jr.

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Brian’s Pick: Santiago Ponzinibbio by decision

Kenny’s Pick: Santiago Ponzinibbio

Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

Brian’s Pick: Adrian Yanez by KO/TKO

Kenny’s Pick: Adrian Yanez

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

Brian’s Pick: Gilbert Burns by decision

Kenny’s Pick: Jorge Masvidal

Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

Brian’s Pick: Israel Adesanya by decision

Kenny’s Pick: Israel Adesanya

Watch the show below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

