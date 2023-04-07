UFC Best Bets: Yves Edwards’ Picks for UFC 287 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Playbook welcomes former UFC fighter and current MMA coach Yves Edwards! Yves was one of the best lightweight fighters of his era and has over 20 UFC fights, including UFC bouts against former UFC champions Tony Ferguson and Matt Serra. Yves currently coaches UFC fighter Adrian Yanez and Bellator champion Raufeon Stots.

#OnThisDay in 2004 - Yves Edwards landed this UNBELIEVABLE headkick!



Watch more insane KOs ➡️ Only on @UFCFightPass! pic.twitter.com/yScL576cTi — UFC (@ufc) August 21, 2020

Below, Yves gives his picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for UFC 287.

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

We all know that Rosas is being built, which tells Rodriguez that he’s the B side of the coin in this matchup. Being the B side lights a fire under you and makes you want to prove everyone wrong. However, my pick is Rosas Jr. by first-round submission.

Pick: Raul Rosas Jr. To Win By Submission

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Two fighters who have power and are willing to engage anywhere the fight goes makes this a tough one to pick, but because I am also the PickMaster (picks fall under Thugjitsu, section 8, subsection 9, Thugjitsu bylaws), that makes me want to go with the guy who can not only deliver a powerful punch but who can also take one.

Pick: Kevin Holland To Win By KO/TKO/DQ

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

Both of these fighters are specialists where the other is simply competent, which gives Burns, the BJJ black belt, the advantage on the ground, and Masvidal, a proficient boxer, the advantage on the feet. This leaves me thinking this fight will be decided by wrestling and conditioning, but I believe that to be fairly even, leaving me with a coin toss of a pick. Every time I pick a friend to win they end up not getting the dub, but it’s time for that run to end and I’m betting on Jorge to break that streak. Yup, I’m picking my buddy to win. Do with that what you will but I stand by my homies!

Pick: Jorge Masvidal to win

Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

The former champ Adesanya looks to exact revenge and regain his title over the powerful and always dangerous Pereira. “Stylebender” has lost three bouts to “Poatan”, one by horrible decision (in my opinion) and the other two by final-round KO after Stylebender convincingly outscored Poatan the entire fight leading up to the ending. I’ve seen it happen before and I’m betting on it happening again; one fighter losing three bouts to his rival, then takes the win in their fourth match. Plus, I always have faith in Adesanya‘s skill and talent when it comes to fight night. I also think Adesanya wrestles a little.

Pick: Israel Adesanya To Win By Decision

Yves Edwards is on Twitter and Instagram! @thugjitsumaster

