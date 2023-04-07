Same Game Parlay: How a Bettor Turned $9.50 Into Over $2,500 With an MLB SGP on DraftKings Sportsbook

With the Major League Baseball season in full swing, there are a host of baseball games on the schedule every day. DraftKings Sportsbook offers lots of different angles and options to consider for every contest. You can also combine multiple picks together into a Same Game Parlay to give yourself an even bigger payday.

One bettor analyzed Thursday afternoon’s game between the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers to build a perfect seven-leg SGP. It was the Tigers’ home opener, but this bettor backed the Red Sox. Since all seven legs were correct, the parlay of just $9.50 paid out $2,574.50 at +18000 odds.

Here are the seven legs of this SGP, and you can scroll down for a full analysis of how the game went down.

Player to Hit a Home Run: Adam Duvall

Player to Hit a Home Run: Rafael Devers

Adam Duvall RBIs 2+

Rafael Devers RBIs 2+

Chris Sale Strikeouts Thrown 6+

Alternate Total Runs Over 7.5

Boston Red Sox Moneyline

The Tigers came into their Thursday home opener with a 2-4 record after their first two series of the season, while the Red Sox also had a 2-4 record as they left Fenway Park for the first time, on the heels of being swept by the Pirates. This bettor wasn’t worried about the negative momentum from that streak, though, and backed the Red Sox to get back on track.

The bettor took Boston on the moneyline and also backed Chris Sale, who struggled in his first outing of the season. Sale gave up seven runs and three home runs over three innings in his first start of the season, but he did pick up six strikeouts. The strikeout prop for this contest was 6+, and Sale got right to work in the first inning, striking out the side. He gave up a two-run homer in the second but also got his fourth strikeout of the game.

He didn’t get any strikeouts in the third or fourth inning, so he was still two strikeouts under the prop going into his fifth inning of work. In what would be his final inning, Sale struck out the side again, fanning Riley Greene with a nasty slider for his sixth strikeout, as highlighted below:

Chris Sale, 77mph Wipeout Slider.



6th K pic.twitter.com/twU7yXi92b — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 6, 2023

Despite the strikeouts, Sale gave up three runs, which didn’t help the moneyline part of this parlay, but that did help the alternative run total hit. This parlay included the alternative total of 7.5 runs, which the Red Sox helped hit the green with their four-run sixth. It was after Sale’s five innings of work, but since he was still in the game when they scored, Sale ultimately earned his first win since September 22, 2021.

Boston’s power surge in the sixth came from exactly where this bettor had predicted. They selected two Red Sox hitters to each get home runs and multiple RBIs. Devers got his home run in the fourth inning, taking a fastball from Spencer Turnbull and smashing it 401 feet over the left-center field fence for his second home run of the season. It had our Jared Carrabis fired up, as you can see below. In his next at-bat, Devers added an RBI-double to start the scoring in the sixth inning, as well, which helped him hit his multiple-RBI prop.

RAFFY BIG SCOOPS SMOKES ONE OPPO pic.twitter.com/g4PjvQbObh — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 6, 2023

Two batters after Devers’ RBI-double, he was on third base when Adam Duvall delivered the biggest blow in this game and for this parlay.

Duvall worked the count to 2-2 after fouling off a pitch, and then he belted his third home run of the season. The home run pushed the total over, gave Duvall both his home run and RBI props and gave the Red Sox the lead they would not relinquish.

Drop a DUUUVALL in the replies. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BnsgC3pPU5 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 6, 2023

The Red Sox bullpen shut out the Tigers the rest of the way, allowing only two hits and two walks in the final four innings, with no runner ever reaching third base. Duvall’s big blast was enough to get the Red Sox the win and also powered this prop to cash in their $9.50 parlay for over $2,500.

