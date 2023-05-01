Wells Fargo Championship Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads from Mexico to North Carolina this week for Wells Fargo Championship. Quail Hollow Club will host, and measures as a 7,521-yard par 71 with Bermuda grass greens. We have another elevated event on tap, with world No. 3 Rory McIlroy headlining the field.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

Even with Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler absent from the field this week, it’s highly likely this event is won by someone 50/1 or shorter. Hovland stands out at 20/1, as he’s been absolutely setting the world on fire lately with his ball-striking.

The Norwegian ranks No. 2 in this field behind only Rory McIlroy in SG: Ball-Striking over his past 24 rounds, and No. 2 in SG: Off-the-Tee — which will be quite an important stat this week. Quail Hollow is one of the most difficult courses on the PGA TOUR, making putting slightly less important, as scoring will be at a premium.

Putting has been the only weakness in Hovland’s game of late, as he lost a whopping 7.22 in his last start at RBC Heritage. However, in his lone start at Quail Hollow he gained 3.97 on the greens, so I’m willing to bet he bounces back and putts to a zero, which would put him firmly in contention with the way he’s been hitting the ball of late.

Despite everything I said above about a 50/1 golfer likely to win this week, I love taking a shot on Clark here at 60/1. He has all the tools requisite to compete at a course like Quail Hollow, as he’s incredibly long off-the-tee and ranks 26th on the PGA TOUR in bogey avoidance, which is going to be key in taking down this event.

After a first round 73 last week in Mexico, Clark played the next three rounds at 14-under-par to finish in a tie for 24th. He’s having his best season as a professional, having posted four top-10s already. He’s clearly on an ascension and it’s only a matter of time before he breaks through for his first PGA TOUR victory. That would be a big ask this week, but that’s why we’re getting +6000 in this spot.

