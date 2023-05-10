How To Bet Wednesday’s NBA Superstar Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Superstar Super Boost involving LeBron James and Steph Curry for Wednesday’s Game 5.

Get LeBron & Steph 55+ combined points, boosted to +100! The terms are as follows:

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors on 5/10 at 10:00 p.m. EST

Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on LeBron James and Steph Curry 55+ combined points (under ‘DK Specials”)

Boosted Odds: +100

You must select the boost from vour bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price

One qualifying bet per user

Boost expires on 5/10 at 10:00 p.m. ET

Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify

Excludes live bets, parlays, SGP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets

Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)

Key Stats

LeBron James has averaged 28.4 PPG in close-out games over his career (52 games).

Steph Curry has averaged 30.6 PPG during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Steph Curry has scored 25 points or more in eight of his past 10 games — 5/8/23 vs. LAL (31 points); 5/2/23 vs. LAL (27 points); 4/30/23 vs. SAC (50 points); 4/28/23 vs. SAC (29 points); 4/26/23 vs. SAC (31 points); 4/23/23 vs. SAC (32 points); 4/20/23 vs. SAC (36 points); and 4/17/23 vs. SAC (28 points).

Key Video

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.