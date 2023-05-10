How To Bet Wednesday’s NBA Superstar Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Superstar Super Boost involving LeBron James and Steph Curry for Wednesday’s Game 5.
Get LeBron & Steph 55+ combined points, boosted to +100! The terms are as follows:
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors on 5/10 at 10:00 p.m. EST
- Following Opt-In, you’ll be issued with one (1) single-use token to use on LeBron James and Steph Curry 55+ combined points (under ‘DK Specials”)
- Boosted Odds: +100
- You must select the boost from vour bet slip before placing your bets to apply the boosted price
- One qualifying bet per user
- Boost expires on 5/10 at 10:00 p.m. ET
- Wagering on this promotion must use funds from your cash balance or DK Dollars to qualify
- Excludes live bets, parlays, SGP, SGPx, cash out bets, and voided bets
- Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and physically located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH (18+), NJ, NY, OH CA-ON (19+), OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)
Key Stats
- LeBron James has averaged 28.4 PPG in close-out games over his career (52 games).
- Steph Curry has averaged 30.6 PPG during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
- Steph Curry has scored 25 points or more in eight of his past 10 games — 5/8/23 vs. LAL (31 points); 5/2/23 vs. LAL (27 points); 4/30/23 vs. SAC (50 points); 4/28/23 vs. SAC (29 points); 4/26/23 vs. SAC (31 points); 4/23/23 vs. SAC (32 points); 4/20/23 vs. SAC (36 points); and 4/17/23 vs. SAC (28 points).
Key Video
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.