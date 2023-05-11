MLB Best Bets: Top MLB Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for May 11

DraftKings contributors Steve Buchanan and Garion Thorne, along with RotoWire’s Erik Halterman, join The Sweat to give their top picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s MLB betting card.

Steve’s Picks:

Rays 1st 5 innings run line vs. Yankees

Domingo German over 1.5 walks

Thairo Estrada over 1.5 total bases

Wander Franco over 1.5 hits + runs + RBIs

Garion’s Picks:

Diamondbacks vs. Giants 1st 5 innings under 5 runs

Tommy Henry over 4.5 strikeouts

Yandy Díaz over 1.5 total bases

Jonah Heim over 1.5 hits + runs + RBIs

Erik’s Picks:

Giants 1st 5 innings moneyline vs. Diamondbacks

Alex Cobb under 2.5 earned runs

Mitch Haniger over 1.5 total bases

Wander Franco over 1.5 hits + runs + RBIs

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

